Crime is top concern for 70% of Missouri businesses

 1 day ago

It's not a lack of workers or supply chain issues that concerns businesses large and small around Missouri. It's crime, according to Missouri Chamber CEO Dan Mehan.

The Missouri Chamber of Commerce conducted an exhaustive survey of businesses, large and small, about what issues need to be addressed to improve the business environment. Mehan said the overwhelming top concern was crime.

"70% of them cited that crime was an impediment to their business," he said.

He said that led to developming an eight point recommendation to lower crime in Missouri, which is being well-received by state leaders.

"We've got the Director of Public Safety and the Director of Corrections for the state of Missouri that were really excited for the release of this report," Mehan said.

In fact, it was Governor Parson who led the announcement of the release of the Safer Missouri, Stronger Missouri initiative a week ago. The top recommendation is paying police more, so they can hire more officers.

Eric Schmitt fires back against Greitens with new campaign ad

After Senate candidate Eric Greitens staged an armed attack on RINOs in a controversial ad, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is launching his own attack. While Greitens' ad had him holding a shotgun, the Missouri Attorney General's ad shows him lighting up a blow torch, saying he's using it against President Biden's agenda. He says, "In the senate, I'll turn the heat up on the Biden Democrats."
