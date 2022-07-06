ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Absentee voting "enormously popular" in Michigan; 876K have applied for absentee ballots for August primary election

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fMkmK_0gWjfFCq00

LANSING (WWJ) -- With Primary Election Day quickly closing in, requests for absentee ballots in Michigan are up sustainably.

According to data released by the Secretary of State's Office on Wednesday, Michigan clerks have already received over 876,000 application requests for absentee ballots, with the primary now four weeks away.

That's a 73% increase over the same period ahead of the 2018 midterm primary election, and represents roughly 11% of Michigan's more than 8 million registered voters statewide, according to Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

"It really underscores what citizens want in our state and what led them to amend our state constitution to give them a right to vote from home," Benson told WWJ's Jon Hewett. "And so absentee voting is enormously popular in our state. It's not surprising if we follow what has happened in other states as well."

Voters can already cast their ballot from home or vote early in person by absentee ballot at their local clerk’s office, or they can vote at their polling place on Election Day, when polls will be open from 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Benson said voters have options in Michigan, and however you cast your ballot she said you can have confidence that every vote will be counted securely and your voice will be heard.

Voters can vote from home by requesting to have an absentee ballot mailed to them. They can make the request in person at their local clerk's office or online at Michigan.gov/Vote . To ensure their absentee ballot arrives in time, voters should request an absentee ballot by July 18 to avoid potential mailing delays. If voters choose to go in person to their local clerk's office, they can fill out their ballot and submit it in the same visit.

Voters are also reminded they can check the status of their absentee application or ballot online at Michigan.gov/Vote or by calling their city or township election clerk. Voters who already received an absentee ballot should complete it, sign the back of the envelope and mail it or drop it off at their local clerk’s office or drop box as soon as possible.

To see who and what will be on the ballot, CLICK HERE . (Note: Some listed candidates for governor marked "disqualified" will not appear on the ballot, following a j udge's ruling regarding falsified petition signatures ).

More questions? The Michigan Voter Information Center at Michigan.gov/Vote provides detailed information, including a sample ballot, information about how to use voting equipment and how to contact your local clerk.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jocelyn Benson
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan property tax bills are about to go up: Why homeowners will pay more

Thanks to skyrocketing inflation, we're paying more to buy groceries, fill up the tank with gas, take out a mortgage — and soon to cover our property tax bills for homes in Michigan.  Homeowners can get ready to see bigger than normal increases in their summer property tax bills that are being sent out in July. And many are very likely going to need to prepare for an even bigger hike in property taxes next year too, thanks...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Absentee Voting#Absentee Voter#Local Election#Absentee Ballot#Early Voting#Election State#State S Office#Michigan Gov Vot
Detroit News

New disease strikes Michigan trees. Arborists don't know how to treat it

A mysterious invasive disease has hit a stand of southeast Michigan trees, adding to a long list of threats faced by state forests. Foresters recently discovered beech leaf disease in a southern St. Clair County woodlot, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced Tuesday. It is the first confirmed appearance of the disease in the state.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

72-year-old Michigan woman wins $25,000 a year for life

LANSING, MI -- A Farmington Hills woman on a string of good luck rode that momentum recently to a Lucky for Life jackpot worth $25,000 a year for the rest of her life. “I’ve been having good luck with the Lucky For Life game lately, so I’ve been playing quite a bit,” said Roxandy Kramarich, 72. “I saw an email from the Lottery notifying me of a prize, but it didn’t say how much I’d won. I logged in to my account and was shocked when I saw I’d won $25,000 a year for life! I kept checking my account balance to make sure it was real.”
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
wcsx.com

Michigan Hot Dog Named the Best in the State

Nothing says “American summer” more than a delicious hot dog. In Michigan, it’s a tradition to grab a juicy, flavorful hot dog at a summer baseball game or fall football outing. I’m a vegetarian, but I personally think veggie hot dogs are delicious, so it’s one of my favorite summertime foods.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy