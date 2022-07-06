Absentee voting "enormously popular" in Michigan; 876K have applied for absentee ballots for August primary election

LANSING (WWJ) -- With Primary Election Day quickly closing in, requests for absentee ballots in Michigan are up sustainably.

According to data released by the Secretary of State's Office on Wednesday, Michigan clerks have already received over 876,000 application requests for absentee ballots, with the primary now four weeks away.

That's a 73% increase over the same period ahead of the 2018 midterm primary election, and represents roughly 11% of Michigan's more than 8 million registered voters statewide, according to Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

"It really underscores what citizens want in our state and what led them to amend our state constitution to give them a right to vote from home," Benson told WWJ's Jon Hewett. "And so absentee voting is enormously popular in our state. It's not surprising if we follow what has happened in other states as well."

Voters can already cast their ballot from home or vote early in person by absentee ballot at their local clerk’s office, or they can vote at their polling place on Election Day, when polls will be open from 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Benson said voters have options in Michigan, and however you cast your ballot she said you can have confidence that every vote will be counted securely and your voice will be heard.

Voters can vote from home by requesting to have an absentee ballot mailed to them. They can make the request in person at their local clerk's office or online at Michigan.gov/Vote . To ensure their absentee ballot arrives in time, voters should request an absentee ballot by July 18 to avoid potential mailing delays. If voters choose to go in person to their local clerk's office, they can fill out their ballot and submit it in the same visit.

Voters are also reminded they can check the status of their absentee application or ballot online at Michigan.gov/Vote or by calling their city or township election clerk. Voters who already received an absentee ballot should complete it, sign the back of the envelope and mail it or drop it off at their local clerk’s office or drop box as soon as possible.

To see who and what will be on the ballot, CLICK HERE . (Note: Some listed candidates for governor marked "disqualified" will not appear on the ballot, following a j udge's ruling regarding falsified petition signatures ).

More questions? The Michigan Voter Information Center at Michigan.gov/Vote provides detailed information, including a sample ballot, information about how to use voting equipment and how to contact your local clerk.