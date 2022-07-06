Border Patrol agents in Santa Teresa seize over 1,000 pounds of meth

SANTA TERESA, N.M. (KRQE) – United States Customs and Border Patrol agents seized over 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine June 30, at the Santa Teresa port of entry. Officials say a truck hauling a dump trailer attempted to bring the drugs across the border.

CBP says agents noticed unusual appearances on the dump trailer that was being hauled. They conducted a non-intrusive inspection and found 208 containing a combined 1,037 pounds of a substance that later tested positive as methamphetamine. Officials say the truck and meth were seized by CBP agents and the driver was handed over to Homeland Security.

Officials say this is not the first time they have busted smugglers with large amounts of meth in the area. “To put this into perspective, during the last fiscal year CBP officers working in the El Paso Field Office area of operations seized 8,798 pounds of methamphetamine combined,” acting Santa Teresa Port Director John Hawkins said in a release.

