Savoy, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - Guests in Champaign County are leaving with a new sports experience and changing the way they view who's capable of playing. The Lions Club hosted their second annual Savoy Beep Baseball Tournament where people with a vision disability played the game blind-folded. The two teams were from Chicago and Indianapolis. The game is played with a baseball that beeps for the batter to hear as it's pitched to them. The opposing team has to try and catch the ball before the batter reaches the base. The game ended in a tie, 13 -13.

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO