Santana will be 'good as new soon' after collapsing at Pine Knob due to heat exhaustion, dehydration

Photo credit Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

CLARKSTON (WWJ) – Rock legend Carlos Santana is recovering and doing well after collapsing during a show at Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston Tuesday night due to heat exhaustion and dehydration.

The 74-year-old Santana was taken to the emergency department at McLaren Clarkston Hospital for observation.

In a Facebook post late Tuesday night, Santana said he and his wife are good and “just taking it easy.” He said he forgot to eat and drink water, so he got dehydrated and passed out.

Santana thanked fans for “precious prayers.”

"He’ll be as good as new soon! Thank you again and we love you!" his wife, Cindy Blackman Santana, said on Facebook. She said he was doing "very well" on Wednesday.

It was about 100 degrees on the stage and as hot as 114 under the lights, according to Blackman Santana. Dr. Asha Shajahan with Beaumont Health tells WWJ Health Reporter Dr. Deanna Lites hot and humid conditions like Tuesday night at Pine Knob often lead to health issues.

“When the humidity is high, the body has to work a lot harder to cool itself off,” Shajahan said. “So if he hadn’t eaten or drank water to cool himself off, and he’s performing, which is a strenuous activity, it’s a perfect storm for something like heat exhaustion.”

She said it’s important for anyone to make sure they’re drinking electrolyte water or plenty of water whenever they’re going to be outside in heat and humidity. Drinking caffeinated beverages like coffee, tea and pop, as well as alcohol, accelerate dehydration.

Music journalist Gary Graff told WWJ Tuesday night Santana had just introduced a new song when he walked over to a riser on the stage, sat down and slumped over.

EMT crews rushed to the stage and crews put up a black sheet for privacy while they tended to him. He was ultimately taken away on a stretcher and waved to fans.

Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire were scheduled to play a show at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, Penn., on Tuesday, but it has been postponed.