Sylvia (Monico) Imperator, 91, passed into the Glory of God's Kingdom on Friday July 1, 2022, with her family by her side. She was a lifelong resident of Bristol and member of St. Anthony's Church. Sylvia parted from the love of her life, the late Peter Imperator in 2014, and it gives the family great joy to know they are together in eternal life. They were married in 1953 after meeting each other at the age of 12. In her early years, Sylvia attended Hilliard College and worked for New Departure prior to starting a family in 1958. Later, she worked as a Health Aide for the Bristol Schools until retiring in 1995.

BRISTOL, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO