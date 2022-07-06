ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valdosta, GA

Barbara G. Miller

valdostatoday.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMrs. Barbara G. Miller, 91, of Valdosta, died on Monday, July 4, 2022. She was born on June 13, 1931 in the Phillipines...

valdostatoday.com

valdostatoday.com

Lounette Hall

Lounette Sowell Hall, 85, of Valdosta, died on Friday, July 1, 2022 at her residence. She was born in Brooks County to the late Woodrow Wilson Sowell and Toinette Youmans Sowell, and grew up in Brooks County and Pinetta, FL. During her school days, Mrs. Lounette loved to play basketball. Soon after school, she met and married Henry June Hall, Jr. and they were married on Aug 11, 1954, and were married for 41 years prior to his death in 1995. Mrs. Lounette was a homemaker, who also worked at Owens-Illinois Paper Mill for 25 years to help support her family. She was devoted to her family, her husband, children, grandchildren and greatly enjoyed interacting with her friends, whether at church or at Walmart. She was a faithful and energetic member of Redland Baptist Church, singing in the choir, participating in hospitality and helping take care of the flowers and church. Mrs. Lounette was a crafty person who made cross stitch gifts for friends and family, and she enjoyed eating at the Farmhouse Restaurant in Lake Park.
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Chad Perrin

Richard “Chad” Perrin, of Valdosta, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at his home. He was born in Valdosta at Pineview General Hospital on November 20, 1965. He had attended Loch Laurel Baptist Church. He retired from Portland Lumber Company in Panama City Beach. Chad loved to ride Harley motorcycles, going to the beach, and scuba diving. He was also an avid hunter and fisherman. Chad loved spending time with family and close friends, making people laugh, and he never met a stranger. He also had a passion for coaching girls fastpitch softball. He was a talented at-home chef and enjoyed grilling for his family. His favorite genre of music was Classic and Southern Rock. Chad was loved by all who knew him.
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Louie James Barr, Jr.

Louie James Barr, Jr., 65, of Jasper, FL, passed away on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at his home. He was born in Valdosta on March 14, 1957 to the late James Lewie Barr and Lillian Oletha Vickers Barr. He was a maintenance mechanic and of the Church of God faith. He loved fishing, camping, hunting and riding motorcycles. Louie enjoyed working on his farm, spending time with his grandchildren, and traveling with his wife Marie Chambers Barr.
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Support local arts by joining Turner Center for the Arts

VALDOSTA – The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts invites the community to help the arts flourish in Valdosta, Lowndes County, and surrounding regions. The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts invites the community to help the arts flourish in Valdosta, Lowndes County, and surrounding regions. July kicks off the 2022-2023 membership year and friends of the Turner Center, and anyone who loves the arts, are encouraged to join.
VALDOSTA, GA
Georgia State
Georgia Obituaries
Valdosta, GA
Valdosta, GA
valdostatoday.com

Turner Center names Art Educator of the Year

VALDOSTA – The 2022 Turner Center Art Educator of the Year was awarded to Annette Crosby during the Gallery Opening Reception. The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts awarded artist Annette Crosby with the 2022 Art Educator of the Year award at the Gallery Opening Reception on June 13.
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Occupant rescued in Valdosta structure fire

VALDOSTA – A coordinated effort from the Valdosta Fire Department, Lowndes County 911, and SGMC EMS, helped save an occupant from a structure fire on Kirkwood Cir. in Valdosta. Release:. On Tuesday, July 05, 2022, at 08:11 A.M., the Valdosta Fire Department responded to the report of a structure...
valdostatoday.com

Valdosta health fair event to feature free health screenings

VALDOSTA – A health fair at Scott Park hosted by Kappa Psi Sigma Philo Affiliates will feature many health checks and resources free for the community. The Kappa Psi Sigma Philo Affiliates presents Community Health Fair on Saturday, July 23, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Scott Park located at 1101 Old Statenville Road, Valdosta, GA 31601. The event will feature health screenings, resources, and free food and drinks.
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

VSU’s Rural Development kicks off summit

VALDOSTA – VSU’s Rural Development Institute three-day summit designed to help prosper Georgia communities. According to the Valdosta State University’s website, the Rural Development Institute Summit was created to help Georgia communities. Over 40 economic development, city, county, and community leaders will participate in the three-day summit.
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Eager Road temporarily closed for repairs

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta Utilities Department will be replacing a water service line on Eager Road causing a temporary road closure. According to the City of Valdosta’s Facebook page, a water service line replacement will require Eager Road to be temporarily closed. Motorists are urged to drive with safety in mind while following traffic warnings.
VALDOSTA, GA

