Barbara G. Miller

Lounette Sowell Hall, 85, of Valdosta, died on Friday, July 1, 2022 at her residence. She was born in Brooks County to the late Woodrow Wilson Sowell and Toinette Youmans Sowell, and grew up in Brooks County and Pinetta, FL. During her school days, Mrs. Lounette loved to play basketball. Soon after school, she met and married Henry June Hall, Jr. and they were married on Aug 11, 1954, and were married for 41 years prior to his death in 1995. Mrs. Lounette was a homemaker, who also worked at Owens-Illinois Paper Mill for 25 years to help support her family. She was devoted to her family, her husband, children, grandchildren and greatly enjoyed interacting with her friends, whether at church or at Walmart. She was a faithful and energetic member of Redland Baptist Church, singing in the choir, participating in hospitality and helping take care of the flowers and church. Mrs. Lounette was a crafty person who made cross stitch gifts for friends and family, and she enjoyed eating at the Farmhouse Restaurant in Lake Park.

VALDOSTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO