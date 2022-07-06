ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgeon Bay, WI

Around the Door: Women and Men March for Women’s Right to an Abortion

By Door County Pulse
Door County Pulse
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTo protest the Supreme Court’s overturn of Roe v. Wade, Sturgeon Bay demonstrators gathered in Martin Park and marched across Oregon Street Bridge to Sawyer Park. From there, they marched across the Michigan Street Bridge to 3rd Avenue and back to Martin Park, following the same route as the 2020 Sturgeon...

