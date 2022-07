So much has been made over the past week about the long-term future of New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom that some casual fans may have forgotten he hasn't pitched in a meaningful MLB game since July 7, 2021. The two-time National League Cy Young Award winner missed the second half of last season because of lingering elbow problems and has been sidelined throughout the 2022 campaign due to a stress reaction in the scapula of his pitching shoulder.

QUEENS, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO