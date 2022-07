More than two years into the coronavirus pandemic, restaurants across the city continue to open their doors, sometimes because their concepts could be adapted to the new normal, but more often because their owners saw no other choice but to forge ahead. Since March 16, 2020, when the state first temporarily closed indoor dining, hundreds of new restaurants have opened, including a new smash burger spot in a sprawling Financial District food hall, a coffee bar for the Strand Bookstore, and Artshack Cafe/Bar, attached to a non-profit ceramics studio.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO