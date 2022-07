A love of Minions and access to TikTok has collided in this latest trend that has teenagers going to the movies in suits. Gen Z have been taking over theaters by showing up to watch the latest Despicable Me movie, Minions: The Rise of Gru, dressed in formal attire, often with a banana as an accessory (a nod to the Minions’ favorite snack). The trend, known as #Gentleminions, started on TikTok in early July. You might be wondering, what is the Gentleminions trend, and how did it start? Here’s what you need to know about the dressed-up movie goers and why some theaters are turning away teens clad in suits.

