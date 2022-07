The Fayette County Fair runs Friday, July 8, through Wednesday, July 13, at the Fayette County Fairgrounds in Brownstown. Friday’s grandstand event is the Truck and Tractor Pull at 6 PM. Saturday it’s the Whippoorwill Rodeo. Sunday is the Junior and Future Miss pageants. The Miss and Little Miss pageants will be Monday. Tuesday will have Mud Drags. Wednesday offers a free concert by Back Road Boogie. All grandstand events start at 7 PM, except for the truck and tractor pull Saturday. Admission prices to grandstand events vary depending on age and night. Check out FayetteCountyFair.com for prices, judging schedules, and more.

FAYETTE COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO