ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot, ND

Kevin Forde named new Minot State Director of Athletics

By Adeena Balthazor
KX News
KX News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UyOXX_0gWjcJqN00

Minot State University announced Wednesday that Kevin Forde will be the new Director of Athletics beginning Monday, July 18.

Forde will be the 13th Director of Athletics at the school and just the sixth AD since 1966. He replaced former AD Andy Carter, who left the school in April. MSU Vice President of Student Affairs Kevin Harmon has served as interim AD.

“We are excited to welcome Kevin into the MSU community, and look forward to his leadership with our coaches, staff, and student-athletes in Beaver Athletics,” Shirley said. “Kevin has a depth and breadth of experience in intercollegiate athletics, NCAA Division II, and specifically within the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. It is with great enthusiasm we welcome him to the MSU community and look forward to Kevin building upon his vision for MSU’s athletic programs.”

“It is an incredible honor to join Minot State University and be named the 13th director of athletics,” said Forde. “I want to thank President Shirley for believing in my vision for Beaver Athletics. I look forward to working with him and his leadership team. I am especially grateful to Kevin Harmon and the search committee for the time they spent on this search and the opportunity for me to be a part of Minot State University. I look forward to supporting our coaches and staff and engaging the larger community as we continue the winning tradition that has defined Minot State Athletics in the classroom and on the field. We strive to provide a championship experience for our student-athletes while being good partners in the community and on campus. The future is bright for Minot State University Athletics.”

Forde is no stranger to the NCAA Division II level or the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. Forde spent 10 years in athletic administration roles at the University of Mary, and earlier in his career was the men’s basketball assistant coach at the University of Minnesota Crookston. He also spent two years as an AD at Wheeling University (W.V.). In total, Forde has 13 years of administrative experience in intercollegiate athletics.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

Minot State Softball Coach steps down from position

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — After guiding the Minot State softball team to its most victories in the past seven seasons, head coach Nat Wagner announced he is stepping down. Wagner announced his resignation on July 1 based on his desire to spend more time with his family. In three...
MINOT, ND
KX News

Baseball: Bismarck Governors sweep Minot Vistas

The Minot Vistas fell in both games at Corbett Field, while multiple Class B teams were in action as well. Scores: Minot Vistas (2), Bismarck Governors (11), Game One Minot Vistas (3), Bismarck Governors (6), Game Two Renville County Muskrats (11), Burlington Bulldogs (0) Rugby Panthers (2), Cando Bearcats (8) Williston Keybirds (8), Grand Forks […]
BISMARCK, ND
kxnet.com

Look 2 decades into the future for the Magic City

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — According to recent U.S. Census data, North Dakota is the fourth fastest-growing state in the last decade. As growth continues, cities throughout the state are focusing on development to deal with the population increase. Officials are constructing Minot’s 2040 Comprehensive Plan. The plan was last...
MINOT, ND
valleynewslive.com

Abortion rights rallies taking place across North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - ACLU North Dakota has organized a state-wide day of protest this Saturday, July 9th in the battle for abortion access. Rallies are planned in Bismarck, Minot, and Fargo. Each rally has a unique schedule with speakers and other internal events. Fargo’s march will begin...
FARGO, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Minot, ND
Minot, ND
College Sports
Minot, ND
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minot State University#Wheeling University#Msu#Beaver Athletics#Ncaa Division Ii#Minot State Athletics
KFYR-TV

Staying prepared, alert in public, in the wake of recent mass incidents

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Recent incidents at public gatherings in America have shed light on the importance of being alert and prepared when you go out in public, and encounter large crowds. Your News Leader spoke with area law enforcement on mass shootings, and what you need to do...
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

Minot Police fireworks violations this past weekend

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Minot Police Department received around 70 calls this Fourth of July weekend about ordinance violations pertaining to fireworks. Some residents were given a warning that fireworks are not allowed within city limits with no other follow-up issues. Fire Department had no major brush fires...
MINOT, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
KFYR-TV

18-year-old dies in head-on crash with semi near New Town

MOUNTRAIL COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A head-on collision between a semi and minivan near New Town Saturday morning has left an 18-year-old from Watford City dead. A North Dakota Highway Patrol release says it happened close to 6 a.m. Saturday morning on ND-23. It states the semi was traveling west...
NEW TOWN, ND
KX News

KX News

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy