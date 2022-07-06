ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

SCDNR welcomes new K9 puppy Hank

By Sophie Brams
WJBF
WJBF
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RNvwa_0gWjc7Ku00

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources welcomed the newest member of its K9 team on Tuesday, Hank!

According to SCDNR, Hank will spend his first ten months focusing on environmental and socialization training, before moving into more in-depth K9 training.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TjvWi_0gWjc7Ku00
    Credit: SCDNR
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ctks0_0gWjc7Ku00
    Credit: SCDNR
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26GFBe_0gWjc7Ku00

The SCDNR K9 team is trained to help law enforcement track violators, detect hidden wildlife, detect concealed weapons, recover, and support search-and-rescue missions.

The public can meet Hank at the Sandhills Academy Sports + Outdoors store in Columbia on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.





