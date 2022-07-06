ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, KY

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Anderson, Bath, Bourbon, Boyle, Breckinridge, Bullitt, Clark by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-06 15:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Anderson; Bath; Bourbon; Boyle; Breckinridge; Bullitt; Clark; Elliott; Estill;...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bell, Clay, Estill, Jackson, Knox, Laurel, Lee, McCreary by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-08 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bell; Clay; Estill; Jackson; Knox; Laurel; Lee; McCreary; Montgomery; Owsley; Powell; Pulaski; Rockcastle; Wayne; Whitley Heat Indices Near 100 Degrees Expected This Afternoon The combination of maximum temperatures in the lower 90s in western and southern parts of the area, along with continued high humidity levels will result in heat indices approaching 100 degrees during the afternoon. Be sure to drink plenty of fluids, limit outdoor activities if possible, and check on outdoor pets. Also, double check your vehicle before walking away to ensure that children and pets are not still inside.
BELL COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bourbon, Boyle, Clark, Fayette, Garrard, Hardin, Jessamine by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bourbon; Boyle; Clark; Fayette; Garrard; Hardin; Jessamine; Larue; Madison; Marion; Mercer; Nelson; Nicholas; Washington; Woodford SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 443 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 15 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL KENTUCKY BOURBON BOYLE CLARK FAYETTE GARRARD JESSAMINE MADISON MERCER NICHOLAS WOODFORD IN NORTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY HARDIN LARUE NELSON WASHINGTON IN SOUTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY MARION THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BARDSTOWN, CARLISLE, DANVILLE, ELIZABETHTOWN, HARRODSBURG, HODGENVILLE, LANCASTER, LEBANON, LEXINGTON, NICHOLASVILLE, PARIS, RICHMOND, SPRINGFIELD, VERSAILLES, AND WINCHESTER.
BOURBON COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Boone, Boyd, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Carter, Gallatin by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 12:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Boone; Boyd; Bracken; Campbell; Carroll; Carter; Gallatin; Grant; Greenup; Kenton; Lawrence; Lewis; Mason; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 442 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KY . KENTUCKY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOONE BOYD BRACKEN CAMPBELL CARROLL CARTER GALLATIN GRANT GREENUP KENTON LAWRENCE LEWIS MASON OWEN PENDLETON ROBERTSON
BOONE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Anderson, Franklin, Scott, Shelby, Woodford by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 16:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Anderson; Franklin; Scott; Shelby; Woodford The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Shelby County in central Kentucky Northern Woodford County in central Kentucky Scott County in central Kentucky Northeastern Anderson County in central Kentucky Franklin County in central Kentucky * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 412 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles northeast of Frankfort to 6 miles south of Shelbyville, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. Law enforcement has reported numerous trees down with this line as it passed through Shelby County. SOURCE...Law enforcement. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Georgetown and Lawrenceburg. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ANDERSON COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Boone, Cabell, Calhoun, Clay, Fayette, Jackson, Kanawha by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 12:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Boone; Cabell; Calhoun; Clay; Fayette; Jackson; Kanawha; Lincoln; Logan; Mason; McDowell; Mingo; Nicholas; Putnam; Raleigh; Roane; Wayne; Wirt; Wood; Wyoming SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 442 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WV . WEST VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOONE CABELL CALHOUN CLAY FAYETTE JACKSON KANAWHA LINCOLN LOGAN MASON MCDOWELL MINGO NICHOLAS PUTNAM RALEIGH ROANE WAYNE WIRT WOOD WYOMING
BOONE COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Magoffin, Martin, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 13:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Floyd; Johnson; Knott; Magoffin; Martin; Pike The National Weather Service in JACKSON KY has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Martin County in northeastern Kentucky Southern Johnson County in northeastern Kentucky Northeastern Knott County in southeastern Kentucky Floyd County in southeastern Kentucky Western Pike County in southeastern Kentucky Southeastern Magoffin County in southeastern Kentucky * Until 215 PM EDT. * At 138 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Leander to Blue River to Bolyn, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Martin around 145 PM EDT. Allen around 150 PM EDT. Prestonsburg around 155 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Craynor, Galveston and Pleasant. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Athens, Brown, Butler, Clermont, Clinton, Fayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 12:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Athens; Brown; Butler; Clermont; Clinton; Fayette; Gallia; Greene; Hamilton; Highland; Hocking; Jackson; Lawrence; Meigs; Montgomery; Pickaway; Pike; Ross; Scioto; Vinton; Warren SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 442 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS OH . OHIO COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS ATHENS BROWN BUTLER CLERMONT CLINTON FAYETTE GALLIA GREENE HAMILTON HIGHLAND HOCKING JACKSON LAWRENCE MEIGS MONTGOMERY PICKAWAY PIKE ROSS SCIOTO VINTON WARREN
ADAMS COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Estill, Menifee, Montgomery, Powell by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 12:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Estill; Menifee; Montgomery; Powell The National Weather Service in JACKSON KY has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Powell County in east central Kentucky Southeastern Montgomery County in east central Kentucky Central Estill County in east central Kentucky Southwestern Menifee County in east central Kentucky * Until 115 PM EDT. * At 1238 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Westbend, or 7 miles northwest of Stanton, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Virden around 1245 PM EDT. Clay City around 1250 PM EDT. Spout Springs around 1255 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Stanton, Rosslyn and Cottage Furnace. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ESTILL COUNTY, KY
Person
Marion Martin
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bath, Elliott, Fleming, Menifee, Morgan, Rowan by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 13:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-05 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bath; Elliott; Fleming; Menifee; Morgan; Rowan The National Weather Service in JACKSON KY has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Morgan County in southeastern Kentucky Central Bath County in east central Kentucky North central Menifee County in east central Kentucky Southeastern Fleming County in east central Kentucky Rowan County in east central Kentucky Central Elliott County in east central Kentucky * Until 130 PM EDT. * At 106 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Olive Hill to Oakley, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Ramey around 120 PM EDT. Freestone around 125 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Morehead. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BATH COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clay, Knox by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 08:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Clay; Knox A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Knox and central Clay Counties through 845 AM EDT At 821 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Manchester, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Manchester, Littleton, Herron, Pigeonroost and Tanksley around 830 AM EDT. Hima and Sibert around 835 AM EDT. Horse Creek Junction around 840 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Bluehole, Boho, House, Goose Rock, Park Valley, Botto, Jonsee, Hector, Cottongin and Plank. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CLAY COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Woman missing in Ashland, Kentucky

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK)—Police in Ashland, Kentucky are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman. Ashland-Boyd County-Catlettsburg Emergency Management says that 69-year-old Jeannette Hennessey was last seen on the 3000 block of Central Ave. in Ashland. Hennessey has long grey hair and wears glasses. She was...
ASHLAND, KY
#Severe Thunderstorm Watch#Fayette
WKYT 27

Honoring fallen heroes: Funeral held for Deputy William Petry

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A solemn week continues for a Kentucky community as four heroes prepare for the journey to their final resting place. Deputy William Petry, police Captain Ralph Frasure, Officer Jacob Chaffins and K-9 Drago were killed on June 30 in an ambush. Tuesday morning, WKYT covered...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
styleblueprint.com

The Kentucky Lavender Farm You Need to Know About

Down a gravel road just off Highway 39 in Somerset, Kentucky, there sits a small lavender farm run by Allison Horseman and her mother, Mary May. Since 2013, Allison and Mary May have been living and breathing lavender. Each year, they open Woodstock Lavender Co. to the public for a limited time, offering teas, classes, and “you-cut” opportunities, allowing guests to pick their own lavender bunches to take home. During the off-season, the mother-daughter duo invents new and exciting lavender creations with their harvest.
SOMERSET, KY
KFVS12

Alligator sighting leads to charges against Eastern Kentucky man

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - A sighting of one animal you normally wouldn’t expect to see in Eastern Kentucky has one Harlan County man in hot water with state officials. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife started an investigation following reports of an alligator in a creek near the community of Big Laurel back in June.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

After ‘savage beating’ by Kentucky cops, he died in the back of a cruiser. Now, his family wants answers.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- He was 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 140 pounds and unarmed, surrounded by five law enforcement officers and a K-9. But to subdue and arrest Alejandro Clarke Jr. in Hardin County last spring, officers said they had to hit him repeatedly — with a baton, their fists, boots, knees, elbows and flashlights — tase him four times and sic a K-9 on him three times.
LOUISVILLE, KY
foxlexington.com

Liquor Barn damaged in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Glass was shattered outside of a Liquor Barn in Lexington. The call to police came around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday after what appeared to be an attempted burglary on East High Street. By the time police arrived on the scene, the individual was gone.
LEXINGTON, KY

