ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, IN

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Clark, Floyd, Harrison by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-06 15:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 19:00:00 EDT Urgency:...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hardin by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 16:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hardin The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Hardin County in central Kentucky * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 421 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles west of Elizabethtown, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Hardin County, including the following locations Cecilia, Eastview, White Mills, Howe Valley, Vertrees, Hansbrough, Solway, White Mills Junction, Harcourt and Pierce Mill. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Anderson, Franklin, Scott, Shelby, Woodford by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 16:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Anderson; Franklin; Scott; Shelby; Woodford The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Shelby County in central Kentucky Northern Woodford County in central Kentucky Scott County in central Kentucky Northeastern Anderson County in central Kentucky Franklin County in central Kentucky * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 412 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles northeast of Frankfort to 6 miles south of Shelbyville, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. Law enforcement has reported numerous trees down with this line as it passed through Shelby County. SOURCE...Law enforcement. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Georgetown and Lawrenceburg. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ANDERSON COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Boone, Boyd, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Carter, Gallatin by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 12:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Boone; Boyd; Bracken; Campbell; Carroll; Carter; Gallatin; Grant; Greenup; Kenton; Lawrence; Lewis; Mason; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 442 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KY . KENTUCKY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOONE BOYD BRACKEN CAMPBELL CARROLL CARTER GALLATIN GRANT GREENUP KENTON LAWRENCE LEWIS MASON OWEN PENDLETON ROBERTSON
BOONE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bourbon, Boyle, Clark, Fayette, Garrard, Hardin, Jessamine by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bourbon; Boyle; Clark; Fayette; Garrard; Hardin; Jessamine; Larue; Madison; Marion; Mercer; Nelson; Nicholas; Washington; Woodford SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 443 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 15 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL KENTUCKY BOURBON BOYLE CLARK FAYETTE GARRARD JESSAMINE MADISON MERCER NICHOLAS WOODFORD IN NORTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY HARDIN LARUE NELSON WASHINGTON IN SOUTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY MARION THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BARDSTOWN, CARLISLE, DANVILLE, ELIZABETHTOWN, HARRODSBURG, HODGENVILLE, LANCASTER, LEBANON, LEXINGTON, NICHOLASVILLE, PARIS, RICHMOND, SPRINGFIELD, VERSAILLES, AND WINCHESTER.
BOURBON COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Floyd County, IN
County
Harrison County, IN
State
Indiana State
County
Clark County, IN
wevv.com

Burn bans in effect in several southern Indiana communities due to dry conditions

Burn bans are now in place around different southern Indiana communities due to hot, dry conditions. In Vanderburgh County, an open burn ban is in effect until further notice. Officials say the ban focuses on things like recreational fires, burn barrels, and agricultural/ditch clearing, and does not include cooking fires in charcoal or gas grills. Violators of the ban could be fined $500.
Wave 3

Ramps from I-65 to I-64 East closed due to crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An accident involving a flatbed truck hauling vehicles has closed several downtown interstate ramps. The crash was reported just before 11:30 a.m. on the ramps from I-65 North and South to I-64 east. The crash scene is near Lynn Family Stadium. It is unknown it anyone...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Man with warrant out of Crawford County arrested

ORANGE CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The Indiana State Police (ISP) arrested a man who had a warrant out of Crawford County. ISP says on July 6 around 7:54 p.m., Sergeant Mike Allen attempted to stop a motorcycle in French Lick for Distracted Driving. Police say the driver, Ricky Daugherty, of Taswell, refused to stop. ISP says the motorcycle left the roadway, drove through a yard and then Daugherty fled on foot. Police say a foot pursuit ensued and Daugherty was taken into custody without further incident.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorm#Severe Thunderstorm Watch
Wave 3

Man taken to hospital after crash in Trimble Co.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was taken to the hospital after a crash in Trimble County Monday afternoon. Around 3:46 p.m., Milton Fire and Rescue was called to respond to an injury accident on Highway 36 and Riverdale Road, according to their social media post. Early investigation found a...
TRIMBLE COUNTY, KY
eaglecountryonline.com

Power Outages Impacting SEI Residents

SEI REMC and Duke Energy have reported hundreds of outages throughout the area. (Osgood, Ind.) – Several southeastern Indiana residents are without power following a band of strong storms that moved through the area this afternoon. Southeastern Indiana REMC report 695 outages throughout Dearborn, Ohio, Ripley, and Switzerland counties,...
OSGOOD, IN
953wiki.com

NORTH VERNON MAN DIES IN FATAL ACCIDENT

On July 06, 2022, at approximately 01:20 PM, the Jennings County Sheriff's Office responded to a single vehicle traffic accident on State Road 3 South just south of the Crosley Check-In Station. The investigation indicated that a 2006 GMC Envoy, driven by Elmer Hall (73 of North Vernon), was traveling...
NORTH VERNON, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
wdrb.com

Canal on the Ohio River near downtown Louisville being dredged

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A portion of the Ohio River is being dredged by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at the Portland Canal for routine maintenance of the channel. Dredging is the excavation of silt and other material from the bottom of bodies of water. It's done because silt and materials wash downstream, causing sedimentation to gradually fill channels and harbors.
LOUISVILLE, KY
k105.com

Oldham Co. man facing homicide charge when man dies after falling out of back of truck

An Oldham county man is facing a homicide charge after two men fell out of the back of a pickup truck in Henry County, killing one. Eminence Police Major John Dudinskie told WAVE.com that police responded to the incident Saturday night at approximately 9:15. Upon arriving, officers found 25-year-old Jerad Johnson, of Eminence, deceased. The other victim, an unidentified 22-year-old man from Charlestown, Indiana, was transported to University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition.
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: Man dies in 'workplace accident' near Valley Station

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man died Wednesday night in what police are calling a "workplace accident" near Valley Station. Officers from LMPD's 3rd Division responded to the 7200 block of Orell Road to assist the PRP fire Department on a trench rescue. Despite rescue efforts, LMPD pronounced a man...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

The Salvation Army opens Southern Indiana cooling centers

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - To help residents who need a place to escape from the oppressive summer heat, The Salvation Army has opened two cooling centers in Southern Indiana. The cooling centers, one in New Albany and one in Clarksville, will operate on any day the temperature reaches 90 degrees or higher for the remainder of the summer.
NEW ALBANY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy