The Sisters Outdoor Quilt Show was back with a full presence in Sisters Saturday after two years affected by the pandemic. There were quilts everywhere you turned -- over 1,100 quilts to admire. Quilters could enter up to 10 quilts each, with an option to sell them as well. We talked with event Director Dawn Boyd and one of the many quilters on hand.

SISTERS, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO