Demna wasn’t affraid to dream big when it came to the casting of his latest Balenciaga couture show. It’s not every day that Kim Kardashian and Dua Lipa walk a runway show, and they weren’t even the ones that turned the most heads. Following Kardashian was none other than Nicole Kidman, confidently making her runway debut in black evening gloves and draped one-shoulder silver dress that took the atelier 160 hours to make. Her appearance came as a complete surprise: Whereas Kardashian is almost always sporting Demna’s designs—including in the house’s latest series of campaigns—and Lipa has been incorporating Balenciaga into her current world tour wardrobe, Kidman’s most notable tie to the house goes back to 2007. And even then, the Balenciaga dress that she wore to that year’s Oscars was designed not by Demna, but by Nicolas Ghesquière.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 1 DAY AGO