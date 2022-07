Partners at PwC will receive an average of more than £1m in pay for the latest financial year, a record for the “big four” accountancy firm. PwC made an average profit per partner of £920,000 in the year to the end of June 2022, up from the previous record of £868,000 the year before and £765,000 in 2019 before the pandemic, according to unaudited figures.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 19 HOURS AGO