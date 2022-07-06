ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Canceling Prime just got easier for Amazon customers in the EU

By Harry Guinness
Popular Science
Popular Science
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ubb29_0gWjawtm00
Prime members in Europe will no longer have to jump through hoops to cancel their membership. DEPOSIT PHOTOS

After a “dialogue” with the European Commission (the Executive Branch of the European Union), Amazon has agreed to simplify the process of canceling a subscription to Amazon Prime to comply with EU consumer law. What previously took navigating a complicated user interface filled with “dark patterns” (or deceptive design elements) can now be done with two clicks using “a prominent and clear ‘cancel button.’” The European Commission illustrated the difference between the two cancellation processes in a July 1 press release, and said that Amazon “will implement the changes as of today.”

Amazon agreed to make the changes following a scathing report by EU consumer groups including the Norwegian Consumer Council that accused it of breaching consumer law. In particular, it argued that the process of canceling an Amazon Prime subscription was so obtuse that it fell afoul of the EU’s Unfair Commercial Practices Directive (UCPD) which bans unfair, misleading, and aggressive practices that can distort a consumer’s economic behavior. The report revealed “how Amazon makes it unreasonably cumbersome to unsubscribe from the Amazon Prime service” and described that the process of canceling as “riddled with a combination of manipulative design techniques” or dark patterns. With screenshots over 14 pages, it showed how a consumer looking to leave the service had to deal with “complicated navigation menus, skewed wording, confusing choices, and repeated nudging,” while signing up for Prime was a seamless process that took just two pages to explain.

The report proposed that if Amazon can make signing up for Prime a simple process, it should also make unsubscribing an equally simple process.

The EU seemingly agreed with the report’s conclusions. In the press release announcing the results of the “dialogue,” the EU’s Commissioner for Justice, Didier Reynders, said in a statement: “Opting for an online subscriptions can be very handy for consumers as it is often a very straightforward process, but the reverse action of unsubscribing should be just as easy. Consumers must be able to exercise their rights [to unsubscribe] without any pressure from platforms.”

The process of canceling a Prime subscription changed in the EU on 1 July this year. According to The Guardian, the change will also affect consumers in the UK—despite it no longer being a member of the EU. (We suspect this is because Amazon.co.uk also serves the Irish market, which is still in the EU, and it is simpler to have everything aligned). The Verge said that Amazon “dodged questions” about whether similar changes would be made in the US. The spokesperson told the publication that there were “no changes to announce at this time” while at the same time declaring “customer transparency and trust are top priorities for us.”

While this is definitely a win for consumers, it also seems to demonstrate that the EU is serious about its plans to ban dark patterns as part of the Digital Services Act (DSA) that it provisionally passed earlier this year and the draft text of which is currently working its way through the EU’s complex bureaucracy. If it is prepared to force Amazon to comply with prohibitions on unfair and manipulative UI design, it’s likely that it will also come for other large companies like Google, Facebook, and Microsoft that top the Deceptive Design Hall of Shame. For consumers outside Europe, it’s worth noting that EU law can and does change how companies act around the world. For example, it was a French law requiring a repairability score that was the catalyst for devices getting easier to service and repair in the US. Similarly, an EU directive is likely to force Apple to adopt the USB-C port with the iPhone worldwide.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day 2022 – live: When is it and what are the best early deals?

Calling all bargain-hunters: Amazon Prime Day 2022 is just four days away – taking place between 12 and 13 July. The two-day sale event sees huge savings across tech, home and kitchen appliances, alcohol, gaming, laptops, TVs and so much more. As well as huge discounts on big-name brands, including Apple, Samsung, KitchenAid, Shark, and Rimmel. And luckily, early deals kicked off on 21 June and continue to roll in.
RETAIL
moneytalksnews.com

What Happened When I Canceled My Amazon Prime

Last year I got fed up with paying for Amazon Prime. With the 2022 Prime Day just around the corner, this could be a good moment to decide if the subscription is worth it for you, too. Ultimately, I dropped Prime and then re-subscribed. The story of why is a...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Cloud-Based Agritech Company, DataFarming, Bringing Pixxel’s Hyperspectral Satellite Technology to Australian Farmers

PALO ALTO, Calif. & BANGALORE, India & TOOWOOMBA, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 8, 2022-- Today, Pixxel, an emerging leader in cutting edge earth-imaging technology, announced an early adoption partnership with Australian cloud-based agritech company DataFarming. Using Pixxel’s hyperspectral dataset, DataFarming will be able to monitor crop health at new speeds and greater resolutions compared to the multispectral imaging on behalf of tens of thousands of farmers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220708005010/en/ Pixxel is a space data company, building a constellation of hyperspectral earth imaging satellites and the analytical tools to mine insights from that data. The constellation is designed to provide global coverage every 24 hours, with the aim of detecting, monitoring and predicting global phenomena. (Photo: Business Wire)
AGRICULTURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Didier Reynders
BGR.com

Amazon Prime subscribers get a year of Grubhub+ for free

In a week, millions of Amazon Prime subscribers will be taking advantage of countless deals for Prime Day. We’ll be keeping you up to date with all of the deals during the two-day event, but in the meantime, Amazon has a few surprises in store for Prime members. Most notably, Prime members are getting a free, one-year membership to Grubhub+.
NFL
CNBC

Prime Day is coming up — here's how to get Amazon Prime membership for free

Amazon Prime Day takes place this year on July 12 and 13, meaning the highly anticipated 48-hour sales event is right around the corner. Loyal Prime Day shoppers know the rules: To take advantage of the deep discounts offered over the course of these two days, you have to be an Amazon Prime member. As of earlier this year, an annual Prime membership costs $139 (a recent increase from $119) or $14.99 per month (a recent increase from $12.99 per month).
SHOPPING
Popular Science

How to grab and move multiple iPhone apps at once

There’s an iconic scene in Braveheart where William Wallace, played by Mel Gibson, repeatedly orders his army of Scots to “hold… hold… hold!” in the face of an English cavalry charge, and I want you to keep that in mind for the next few minutes as I talk about iPhones.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eu Law#Amazon Prime Day#The European Commission#The European Union#Eu#Ucpd
Gamespot

Prime Day 2022 Amazon Device Deals: Fire TV, Echo Dot, Kindle, And More

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. With Prime Day 2022 just days away--July 12-13, to be exact--we're entering the best time of year to purchase Amazon-branded devices such as Fire TVs, Echo Dots, Blink security cameras, Kindles, and more. In fact, Amazon devices make up the brunt of official early Prime Day deals that are live now. That means you can shop the deals now and not worry about the price going down on Prime Day. A significant number of Amazon devices are discounted already, but we expect to see more discounts on other products in the coming days.
ELECTRONICS
Popular Science

Volkswagen is launching a ‘global battery offensive’ with a giant new cell factory

Electric vehicles require batteries to help them zip down the road. Those batteries consist of a multitude of individual cells that together form a battery system. Today, in Salzgitter, Germany, the Volkswagen Group broke ground on a new factory that will crank out those cells, someday producing enough of the powerpack units for around 500,000 vehicles every year. Production is set to begin in 2025.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Google
Travel + Leisure

Everything You Need to Know About Amazon Prime Day 2022 — Plus the Best Early Deals You Can Shop Today

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Online shoppers, rejoice! Amazon Prime Day 2022 is on the horizon. New information regarding the annual 48-hour flash sale has been released following the success of the retailer's Memorial Day deals. And, from the sounds of it, this year's sale is going to be epic.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Money

Dollar Scholar Asks: Is Amazon Prime Still Worth It?

This is an excerpt from Dollar Scholar, the Money newsletter where news editor Julia Glum teaches you the modern money lessons you NEED to know. Don't miss the next issue! Sign up at money.com/subscribe and join our community of 160,000+ Scholars. What do toothpaste, potting soil and a life-size cardboard...
SHOPPING
Popular Science

Goal Zero Yeti 1000 Core portable generator review: Tough, but flawed

The Goal Zero Yeti 1000 Core comes very close to being a perfect portable solar generator. It’s highly reliable, durable, and mobile, making it a great fit for camping and road trips. Its excellent base elements, however, are somewhat hampered by a frustratingly slow charging speed, which is why we prefer Yeti’s fast-charge-capable (but pricier) 1000X. But if speed isn’t your priority, the Yeti 1000 Core is hard to beat for substantial battery capacity in an easy-to-transport package.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Court docs reveal secret Elon Musk children with long-term Musk exec

According to a report by Insider, Elon Musk is the father of twin children with current Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis. Insider shared a court document from this May with Zilis and Musk petitioning for a name change for both children, making “the children’s last name to be their father’s, and for their mother’s last name to be contained in their middle name.” CNN Business obtained a Travis County, Texas, court docket showing the petition was filed in April 2022 and obtained in May.
POLITICS
Popular Science

Popular Science

44K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Awe-inspiring science reporting, technology news, and DIY projects. Skunks to space robots, primates to climates. That's Popular Science, 150 years strong.

 https://www.popsci.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy