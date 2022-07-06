ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Thai cave rescue divers receive honorary degrees

By Rod Minchin
Indy100
Indy100
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PCKuq_0gWjanCT00

Two cave divers who pulled off the remarkable rescue of 13 people from a flooded cave system in Thailand have been given honorary degrees.

The operation led by John Volanthen, from Bristol, and Rick Stanton, from Coventry, has been described as one of the greatest rescues of all time.

The unlikely heroes were called in by the Thai Government after heavy rain marooned 12 members of a junior football team and their assistant coach in a cave complex in the north of the country.

The rescue involved 5,000 people, with Mr Volanthen and Mr Stanton leading the risky search sorties.

The pair had to navigate 2.5km of constricted underwater passageways, in near zero visibility, against a fast flowing, debris-strewn current.

On July 2, 2018, nine days after the search started, the 12 stranded boys and their coach were found.

But with oxygen in their small air pocket dwindling, and more monsoon rains predicted, time was running out.

Mr Volanthen said: “Having operated in difficult conditions, I was reasonably confident in being able to manage my own safety.

“For the boys it was extremely dangerous. Trying to get them out was something that hadn’t been done before.”

With the help of an anaesthesiologist, each of the boys and their coach was injected with anaesthetic ketamine, the anti-anxiety drug Xanax and atropine, which slows heart rate and reduces salivation.

Over several hours, the unconscious boys were dragged and squeezed out of the submerged cave by Mr Volanthen, Mr Stanton and a team of cave divers.

Despite having little medical training, they had to inject the boys multiple times with the drug mix to keep them sedated throughout the rescue.

Any snag of breathing apparatus could have drowned the unconscious boys and the wrong dose of the drug may have caused them to wake up and panic – or fall asleep forever.

Had something gone wrong, they could have ended up in a Thai court.

Mr Stanton said: “It was unprecedented, nothing really compares. People are citing it as one of the greatest rescues of all time.

“It was a protracted two-and-a-half weeks and you had to think outside the box. We were literally writing the procedures, there was no manual – this had never been done before.”

The pair both received George Medals for the rescue and have now been awarded honorary degrees from the University of Bristol.

Linda Wilson, vice-president of the university’s Spelaeological Society, nominated Mr Volanthen and Mr Stanton for their honorary degrees.

“Rick, John and the other rescue divers were being asked to perform an impossible task,” she said.

“Fortunately, by a combination of extraordinary courage and meticulous planning, they overcame all the odds and succeeded in one of the most extraordinary rescues that has ever been attempted, ultimately bringing out all 12 boys and their coach alive despite the most hazardous conditions imaginable.

“No-one could better exemplify the values this university prizes – resilience, courage and outstanding skills – than Rick and John, who were to save the lives of so many others, whist risking their own lives, daily, for the 15 days of this enormous rescue effort that held the world’s attention.”

The pair plan to go diving together near Bristol the day after the graduation ceremony.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Coffins containing six fallen WW1 soldiers including unnamed Britons and a Canadian are buried with military honours in Ypres after their remains were found during a dig in Belgium

British and Canadian authorities have given seven soldiers a full military burial more than a century after they were killed in the First World War. The six Commonwealth soldiers and a German soldier who all died in Belgium between 1914 and 1918 were buried early on Thursday. Their remains were...
MILITARY
BBC

Man arrested in Bedford over 'fraudulent house sales'

A man has been arrested over suspected "fraudulent house sales", police said. Bedfordshire Police said three warrants were carried out in Bedford on Friday. A man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation in relation to the sale of two properties in Luton and Hampshire, the force said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cave Rescue#Diving#Divers#Honorary Degrees#Bristol#The Thai Government#Xanax
BBC

Agnes Akom: Lorry driver killed woman with power tool, jury told

A lorry driver killed a woman with an electric power tool inside a rented shipping container, a court has heard. The body of 20-year-old Agnes Akom, who was also known as Dora, was found by police buried under a pile of logs in a Neasden Recreation Ground, north-west London, on 23 May 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Indy100

Three-legged tortoise settles into new life on wheels at zoo

A three-legged tortoise which was rescued from smugglers is settling into a new life on wheels at a zoo. The ploughshare tortoise, which is now at Chester Zoo where it has been nicknamed Hope, was discovered by customs officials in Hong Kong in 2019 in a suitcase with 56 other live, endangered tortoises.
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Excavating Arthur's Stone: Archaeologists carry out first dig at a 5,000-year-old tomb in Herefordshire where the legendary King Arthur is said to have defeated a GIANT

Archaeologists have started to excavate King Arthur's stone, a tomb in Herefordshire where the legendary King Arthur is said to have defeated a giant. The tomb, which dates somewhere between 3,700 BC and 2,700 BC, is situated on a hilltop outside the village of Dorstone in Herefordshire's Golden Valley. It...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Thailand
Daily Mail

Bushmasters to the rescue! Battle-ready combat trucks prove they can handle ANYTHING as the Army rolls them for the flood crisis

Australian's world-famous Bushmaster combat trucks have been called in to help with the devastating aftermath of NSW's latest flood crisis. The multi-purpose military vehicles - some of which were shipped to Ukraine to fight the Russians - were pictured in McGraths Hill, in Sydney's north-west, assisting with disaster relief operations on Wednesday.
TheDailyBeast

Human Cannonball Badly Injured After Being Fired Into Metal Railing: Video

A human cannonball was left with “potentially life-changing injuries” when he was fired into metal railing in Wales. The unnamed 28-year-old performer—who was dressed as Captain America during the accident—fell short of his safety net at a performance of Uncle Sam’s American Circus in Wales last month. “The show went into an early interval stating they needed to seek medical attention. He was out cold on the floor,” said Cherokee Jones, who was in the circus audience at the time of the stunt. “They opened up the food and sold it. They put the guy onto a mat and carried him away behind [the] stage—still no sign of him awake.” A spokesperson for the circus said “artiste involved will make a full recovery over time.”
ACCIDENTS
Indy100

Indy100

178K+
Followers
13K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy