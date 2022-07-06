Where to Watch and Stream Monsieur Hulot's Holiday Free Online

Afternoon Insiders. A week is a long time in TV and film, and it’s also a long time in politics. Max Goldbart here and we’ve got you covered on all three. Read on. All over in 36 hours: Few in Britain’s London politics bubble would have predicted that the scandal to bring down PM Boris Johnson would involve a little known Deputy Chief Whip called Chris Pincher, but that is exactly what transpired this week. Within a colossal 36 hours that rocked the UK political landscape, Johnson went from feeling vaguely safe after an almost-year-long-stretch of scandals to resigning in disgrace on the steps of his 10 Downing Street home. At times it was almost impossible to keep up (although the BBC and Sky coverage did a fantastic job), as minister after minister resigned in protest at Johnson’s handling of the Pincher scandal and a more general feeling of disarray, sparked by the departure of major cabinet beasts Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid, both of whom will now likely run to replace him. The media was of course in overdrive and UK TV channels on Wednesday and Thursday provided wall-to-wall coverage of the chaos, per my analysis of the media reaction and consequences for the broadcasting sector. Yesterday, the BBC extended its flagship Today program by nearly an hour (something that simply never happens), while clearing much of the day’s TV schedules for news coverage. Every household had the news on.

WORLD ・ 21 MINUTES AGO