Portage, MI

Boil water advisory scheduled for Thursday in Portage

By Anna Skog
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 1 day ago

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — A water main replacement project will prompt a boil water advisory to take place starting at 5 p.m. on Thursday in Portage.

The advisory is in effect on Lovers Lane from I-94 to 300 feet south of Kilgore Road.

Everyone in the affected area should boil their water for two minutes before consuming it. It’s safe to bathe in the water without boiling it.

At 5 p.m., the water will shut off, causing a temporary loss in pressure which can allow bacteria to enter the system. The boil water advisory is precautionary; no bacteria had been found in the system as of Wednesday.

Authorities say tests confirming the water’s safety should be back soon. They expect to lift the advisory by July 10.

WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

