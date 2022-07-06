ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota universities to offer certificates for civics course

By Laila Freeman
PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – In South Dakota, six public universities plan to offer undergraduate certificates in an “American Civics Tradition Course,” which starts in 2022 fall.

Students need to complete two U.S. history courses and two courses in American and state government to receive the certificate.

The universities involved include Black Hills State University, Dakota State University, Northern State University, South Dakota School of Mines & Technology, South Dakota State University, and University of South Dakota.

The move comes after Governor Kristi Noem called on the state’s Board of Regents to promote patriotism through education.

Gov. Kristi Noem signs Critical Race Theory bill into law

The Argus Leader reports that Noem called on the board during a legislative session last year to cultivate a “profound love of our country and realistic picture of its virtue and challenges.”

The legislature gave the Department of Education around $900 thousand for the civics course .

