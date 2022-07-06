ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

First Alert for isolated severe storms Thursday evening

By Paige Noël
wvlt.tv
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The heat and humidity continue to make it feel 100°+ at times. A First Alert Weather Day is in place for Thursday as scattered storms arrive with an isolated chance for severe storms. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone...

www.wvlt.tv

Comments / 0

 

wvlt.tv

More rain through Saturday, as it feels like 105° Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Following truly massive rains early Thursday, we took a long time to heat up. Much of Friday is dry. Saturday has multiple rounds of rain on tap. Next week is a little hotter, and drier - though not totally dry.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Knoxville, TN
wvlt.tv

Lightning strikes over double rainbow in Corryton

Lightning strikes over double rainbow in Corryton
CORRYTON, TN
wvlt.tv

Ben Cathey's forecast

Ben Cathey's forecast
TOWNSEND, TN
WATE

Powell neighbors clean up after Tuesday storms

POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — Many residents in Knox County spent the day cleaning up from Tuesday night’s storms. Many Powell neighborhoods, including Berkshire Boulevard, were scattered with downed power lines and debris. According to KUB, 11 power poles were snapped in the Powell area. “It was pretty crazy how much damage just came right through […]
POWELL, TN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Loudon, Roane by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-06 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Loudon; Roane The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Loudon County in east Tennessee Central Roane County in east Tennessee * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 622 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Fairview, or near Rockwood, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Oak Ridge, Lenoir City, Kingston, Rockwood, Loudon, Fairview, Midtown, Harriman, Paint Rock and Bradbury. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 in Tennessee between mile markers 347 and 368. Interstate 75 in Tennessee between mile markers 67 and 84. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LOUDON COUNTY, TN
WATE

Many living without power in Powell

Whole trees, limbs, and leaves covered dozens of yards in Broad Acres after thunderstorms Tuesday and Wednesday. For many, it's been a waiting game for the power to be restored.
POWELL, TN
wvlt.tv

Truck hits Blount Co. home

Truck hits Blount Co. home

Baby Harrison and Evan are home and healthy after live saving work from the Seymour Volunteer Fire Department. A family in Blount County is thankful to be okay after a super-duty truck crashed through their garage addition and drove away from the scene.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

One Person Injured in Morning Accident in Rogersville

AT LEAST ONE PERSON WAS INJURED EARLY THIS MORNING IN A SINGLE VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN ROGERSVILLE. EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO THE SCENE ON US HIGHWAY 72 AND LURLEEN STREET SHORTLY AFTER MIDNIGHT. ONE PERSON WAS EJECTED AND LOCATED IN A DEEP RAVINE. MEMBERS OF THE ROGERSVILLE FIRE AND POLICE DEPARTMENTS RESPONDED ALONG WITH SHOALS EMS.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
wvlt.tv

TVA receives more reports of invasive worm species in Knoxville area

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In recent months, officials at the Tennessee Valley Authority have received reports of hammerhead flatworms around Knoxville and numerous in Norris, Tennessee. The hammerhead flatworms are not native to the United States. They are an invasive species with no predators. They seek hot, humid environments. The...
KNOXVILLE, TN
newstalk987.com

Some Roads in Knoxville are Closed to Flooding

Knoxville Police say the following roads have been closed due to flooding. Hinton Drive between Third Creek Road and Western Avenue; Ray Mears Boulevard; E. Fifth Avenue at the underpass off of Hall of Fame Drive; Gleason Drive between Montvue and Downtown West. Also, Papermill Drive in front of McKay’s is flooding but no word if that road has been closed.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Rural Metro: Home a total loss after house fire in South Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Investigators are working to determine the cause of a house fire that resulted in the total loss of a South Knoxville home late Wednesday night, according to Rural Metro Fire-Knox County. Rural Metro spokesman Jeff Bagwell said crews responded to the reported house fire in the 1000 block of Brown Road […]
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Multi-vehicle crash closes I-40 East

Multi-vehicle crash closes I-40 East
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

White Pine Fire responds to vehicle-train accident

White Pine, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews with the White Pine Fire Department responded to a call involving a crash between a vehicle and a train Thursday morning. The crash happened at the railroad crossing near Main Street around 6 a.m., officials said. They are also asking others to take alternate routes.
WHITE PINE, TN
Claiborne Progress

Firefighter dies directing traffic

The South Claiborne Volunteer Fire Department is minus one firefighter today. Roger Estes, 77, of New Tazewell was directing traffic on Monday along Hwy. 33 south when he was struck and killed by a southbound vehicle. Estes was one of several area department volunteers who were redirecting traffic around a...
NEW TAZEWELL, TN

