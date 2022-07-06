ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WCIA

Decatur City Council to demolish vacated buildings

By Christy Jankowski
WCIA
WCIA
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z42MA_0gWjXMav00

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — On Tuesday night, the Decatur City Council approved the demolition of several vacated buildings in Decatur.

There are 21 buildings that will be demolished.

“These demolitions aid in Neighborhood Revitalization one of the Council’s top priorities,” the Council said.

Additionally, the council issued action for another 19 abandoned structures in Decatur.

36 buildings were demolished last year, while the city has demolished 31 buildings so far this year.

“The demolition process is a lengthy and challenging one,” The Council added. “First, buildings need to be identified and deemed ‘Unfit for Human Habitation’ by qualified City staff. Next, City staff seeks court orders that allow for possible demolition. Following the legal process, it`s required there be an asbestos survey & possible abatement, utility disconnections, and some other final preparations. Another challenge the City has realized is that there is a limited number of contractors available to bid on these projects.”

The city said there are 183 structures that need to be demolished in Decatur .

In other Decatur city news:

  • The city is moving forward with Brush College Road Project
  • The city approved contract with Entler Excavating Company Inc. to demolish buildings
  • The City Council approved relaxed rules for consuming alcohol in the Transfer House in Central Park for permitted events
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Illinois Supreme Court swears in 1st Black female justice

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Supreme Court has sworn in their first Black female justice. Justice Lisa Holder White was sworn in Thursday morning. She is replacing Justice Rita Garman, Illinois’ longest-serving Supreme Court justice. “Lisa Holder White is an outstanding jurist and I know she will be a wonderful Supreme Court justice,” said Garman […]
ILLINOIS STATE
KICK AM 1530

A Website says they found the Best Lake in the State of Illinois

A website has ranked the 15 Best Lakes in Illinois and surprise surprise, Lake Michigan doesn't take the top spot, so...which lake is number one?. According to a ranking on the website thecrazytourist.com, Lake Shelbyville in Shelby County, IL south of Decatur is the best lake in the Land of Lincoln, taking the top spot ahead of lakes like Lake Mattoon, Lake Springfield, and even Devil's Kitchen Lake, so what about Lake Shelbyville makes it so special? According to the website they say...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

600 Illinois schools receiving maintenance grants

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Board of Education announced on Wednesday that more than 600 schools throughout the state will be receiving a total of $30 million in grants. The grants come as part of the School Maintenance Grant Program, a dollar-for-dollar state matching grant used to improve and maintain education infrastructure throughout […]
ILLINOIS STATE
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (7/7/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) Governor J.B. Pritzker continues to deny that he’s planning to make a bid for the White House in 2024. While the incumbent Democrat has been rumored as a possible contender to run for President, he continues to insist that he is right now focused on his own reelection as Governor and for the election of all Democrats this fall. However, many believe that Governor Pritzker will not make any type of announcement until after he faces downstate Senator Darren Bailey in the gubernatorial race on November 8th, 2022.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asbestos#Demolitions#The Decatur City Council#The City Council#The Transfer House#Nexstar Media Inc
fox32chicago.com

Illinois State Police director defends decision to give suspected Highland Park shooter a gun permit in 2020

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - The director of the Illinois State Police said Wednesday there wasn’t enough evidence nearly three years ago that Robert E. Crimo III — who’s now accused of killing seven people at Highland Park’s Fourth of July parade — should have been denied a state firearm permit over a report of violent threats to his family.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Missing northern Illinois man found

MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. — A missing northern Illinois man who was seen in Lafayette County on Wednesday has been found, officials said. Ralph Stalesky, 84, left his home in McHenry County, Illinois, between noon and 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. He was seen at the South Wayne Mart gas station later in the day and left heading west. Officials said he...
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
wfcnnews.com

Illinois sending up to $350 checks to many taxpayers

SPRINGFIELD, IL — You may have received or will soon be receiving a relief check in the mail as part of the State of Illinois' 2023 budget. The relief checks will be sent to taxpayers making under $200,000 in 2021. The checks will start at $50, and increase by $100 for each dependent (maximum 3).
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Destination Illinois: Welcome to Amish Country

ARCOLA & ARTHUR, Ill. (WCIA) — When you think of Amish country, you often think about a slower and more peaceful pace to life. The care and craftsmanship that go into Amish crafts, furniture, and of course the food, is of a higher level of quality. You also have to look out for the occasional horse and buggy out on the road. Douglas county, specifically Arthur, is where the hub of activities are. You have the famous Yoder’s Kitchen (more on that in a minute!), crafts, and antiques, but in Central Illinois, you can also add camels, zebras, and even dinosaurs to that list too!
ARTHUR, IL
iHeartRadio

This Is The Best Lake In Illinois

Illinois has many lakes scattered throughout the state but only one can be the best. If your looking for a great place to spend a weekend away from home with family and friends, look no further than this popular seasonal attraction. Knowing the best lake to visit in your state is valuable Summer knowledge. Lakes are the perfect place for those who enjoy water sports or relaxing in the great outdoors. It is the best spot to adventure with a pet, shop at a marina, or relax in the middle of the water on a pontoon. Wether you prefer to float or ski, this place has it all.
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

List of Best Schools In Illinois for 2022 Is Out, Where Does Yours Rank?

The list of Illinois' best school districts and individual schools for 2022 has just been released. It is curated by NICHE through the analysis of both academic and student life data via the U.S. Department of Education. The factors used to determine a district's rating include its academics. teachers, culture and diversity, a parent/student survey on the overall experience, health and safety, resources and facilities, clubs and activities, and sports. The bulk of the grade comes from academics and teachers, which adds up to 65% of the grade.
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

Silver Alert issued for missing Illinois man last seen in Lafayette Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Illinois man who was last seen Thursday in Lafayette County, Wisconsin, authorities stated. The Wisconsin Department of Justice stated that Ralph Stalesky, 84, left his home between noon and 4 p.m. from McHenry County, Illinois. The alert noted that he was seen at the South Wayne Mart Gas Station in South Wayne, Wisconsin and went westbound to leave the area.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Study: SUVs Are Indeed Death Machines for Children, Blacks

Children are eight times more likely to be killed if struck by an SUV as opposed to a standard passenger car — and SUVs cause a disproportionate amount of death across all age groups, and decidedly more so for African-Americans, a horrifying new study reveals. According to the study...
ILLINOIS STATE
WQAD

2nd derecho in less than a year rolls through Iowa, Quad Cities

MOLINE, Ill. — It's official! Tuesday night's severe storm complex was a derecho. The powerful storm system comes less than a year after another strong derecho tore through the area back in December of 2021. What is a derecho?. A derecho is a widespread, long-lived wind storm associated with...
IOWA STATE
WCIA

Severe Drought Conditions in Central Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — It was another dry week across Central Illinois, and as a result, our drought conditions have worsened. Not only have the abnormally dry and moderate drought condition areas expanded, we now have severe drought conditions in Champaign, Douglas, and surrounding counties. February of 2018 was...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

WCIA

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy