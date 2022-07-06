Report: Blue Jays Kevin Gausman to Miss Thursday Start vs Mariners

After taking a comebacker to the ankle in his previous start, Kevin Gausman will miss his Thursday outing in Seattle.

Initially slated to start on Thursday against the Mariners, Gausman will not make his outing, pitching coach Pete Walker told the media, including the Toronto Sun's Rob Longley . Gausman left his previous start with an ankle contusion after he was struck with a comebacker.

The righty was undergoing treatment in an attempt to make his scheduled start, including throwing a flat ground side session on Tuesday. Imaging after Gausman was hit in the ankle over the weekend revealed there was no break and while the contusion is improving, the recovery is "not fast enough to stay on turn," per Sportsnet's Shi Davidi.

Both Gausman and Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo have discussed the need to balance short-term starts with the value of staying healthy for the rest of the season. Gausman may not miss an entire turn in the rotation, and could pitch on Sunday, Longley reported. Yusei Kikuchi is currently in line to start Sunday, but the Blue Jays are reportedly "talking through" options after Kikuchi's recent struggles, including skipping his outing.

The Blue Jays activated RHP Casey Lawrence on Wednesday, optioning reliever Trent Thornton to Triple A. Lawrence came in to eat bulk innings after Gausman left his previous start early, and is stretched out and in line to start in Gausman's place on Thursday.

Lawrence allowed six earned runs in his last MLB outing but has been Triple A Buffalo's strongest starter this year. The 34-year-old has a 2.22 ERA in 73 Triple A innings in 2022.

