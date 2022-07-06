ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside The Blue Jays

Report: Blue Jays Kevin Gausman to Miss Thursday Start vs Mariners

By Mitch Bannon
Inside The Blue Jays
Inside The Blue Jays
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PJbs7_0gWjX9Cj00

After taking a comebacker to the ankle in his previous start, Kevin Gausman will miss his Thursday outing in Seattle.

Kevin Gausman's next start will have to wait.

Initially slated to start on Thursday against the Mariners, Gausman will not make his outing, pitching coach Pete Walker told the media, including the Toronto Sun's Rob Longley . Gausman left his previous start with an ankle contusion after he was struck with a comebacker.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The righty was undergoing treatment in an attempt to make his scheduled start, including throwing a flat ground side session on Tuesday. Imaging after Gausman was hit in the ankle over the weekend revealed there was no break and while the contusion is improving, the recovery is "not fast enough to stay on turn," per Sportsnet's Shi Davidi.

Both Gausman and Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo have discussed the need to balance short-term starts with the value of staying healthy for the rest of the season. Gausman may not miss an entire turn in the rotation, and could pitch on Sunday, Longley reported. Yusei Kikuchi is currently in line to start Sunday, but the Blue Jays are reportedly "talking through" options after Kikuchi's recent struggles, including skipping his outing.

The Blue Jays activated RHP Casey Lawrence on Wednesday, optioning reliever Trent Thornton to Triple A. Lawrence came in to eat bulk innings after Gausman left his previous start early, and is stretched out and in line to start in Gausman's place on Thursday.

Lawrence allowed six earned runs in his last MLB outing but has been Triple A Buffalo's strongest starter this year. The 34-year-old has a 2.22 ERA in 73 Triple A innings in 2022.

H/T Shi Davidi, Rob Longley

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Gray racks up career-high 11 strikeouts in Nats’ win over Phillies

The Phillies are quickly learning that Josiah Gray is going to be a problem. After Gray tossed six scoreless innings against Philadelphia two weeks ago, he took the mound against them once again Wednesday and set a new career high in strikeouts. The right-hander struck out 11 Phillies, dominating just about everyone not named Kyle Schwarber to lead the Nationals (30-54) to a 3-2 victory on the road.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Orioles look to keep home win streak alive, host the Angels

Los Angeles Angels (38-45, fourth in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (39-44, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Chase Silseth (1-2, 5.23 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Orioles: Jordan Lyles (4-7, 4.79 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 77 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles -115, Angels -105; over/under is 8...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mariners#Mlb#Baseball#Sports#The Toronto Sun#The Blue Jays
fantasypros.com

Kevin Gausman will not make scheduled Thursday start

Kevin Gausman will not make his scheduled Thursday start in Seattle. The Blue Jays pitching coach stated it his possible that he throws a bullpen tomorrow but his ankle has not healed fast enough to plan when his next start will be. (Shi Davidi on Twitter ) Fantasy Impact:. Gausman...
MLB
The Hockey Writers

Blue Jackets’ Trade Partners If They Move a 1st Round pick

It’s Christmas morning for armchair general managers everywhere. The NHL Draft is here, and with that, the hockey world is anticipating some blockbuster trades, a top-rated prospect to slide down the ranks, or a jaw-dropping surprise selection. One team that has the draft capital to take a swing at a big move is the Columbus Blue Jackets.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs Should Keep Rasmus Sandin & Trade Jake Muzzin

It may be easier said than done. Facilitating any trade in the hard salary cap era is not easy. However, Toronto Maple Leafs’ general manager (GM) Kyle Dubas should do whatever it takes to hold onto Rasmus Sandin, even if it means trading Jake Muzzin. Dubas’ loyalty will be...
NHL
NBC Sports

Bart's homer erased by wacky fan interference vs. D-backs

For a moment, it appeared Joey Bart had provided the Giants with a much-needed spark. With San Francisco, still slumping through a six-game losing streak, trailing 4-0 in its series finale against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Bart unleashed a powerful right-handed swing and sent a baseball 100 mph off the bat into the stands for a three-run blast.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Braves acquire an infielder from the Blue Jays

Callez has not advanced past Rookie Ball for Toronto over three seasons, more than likely in part to his age. He’s only 21, but he has shown some flashes at times. In 2021, Callez posted an .812 OPS over ten games, but in 2022, Callez has had a rough season, only getting 13 at-bats with a triple to his name. This is nothing more than a depth trade, likely for cash, but given Alex Anthopoulos’ familiarity with the Blue Jays and Atlanta’s need for young talent, I don’t see the harm.
ATLANTA, GA
Pinstripe Alley

Josh Donaldson’s been getting caught cheating at the plate

I’ve lost track of how many times I’ve texted, Slack’d, or posted the above sentence in the past couple weeks. No, it’s not me remarking on my own mental health — although, sheesh — but rather Josh Donaldson, who’s triple slashed .222/.313/.373 in 2022, after coming over from the Twins in a deal that I thought the Yankees would come out ahead in.
Inside The Blue Jays

Inside The Blue Jays

Buffalo, NY
268
Followers
403
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT

Inside The Blue Jays is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Toronto Blue Jays.

 https://www.si.com/mlb/bluejays

Comments / 0

Community Policy