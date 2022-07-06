ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

NHL Draft: Making New Jersey Devils’ Case for Logan Cooley

Cover picture for the articleThe NHL Entry Draft will start at 7:00 PM ET on July 9th. In the past decade, teams around the league have mostly known who the 1st overall pick is going to be. This year, it seems to be different. The argument of Shane Wright and Juraj Slafkovsky has...

WGR550

2022 NHL Draft Tracker

Stay tuned here tonight for live updates from the first round of the 2022 NHL Draft in Montreal. The Buffalo Sabres currently select at 9th, 16th and 28th overall.
NHL
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: New Jersey Devils Edition

Welcome back to another edition of NHL Rumors. This time we are looking specifically at the New Jersey Devils as the NHL Draft and Free Agency approaches. The Devils have been a team that has been talked about ever since the regular season ended. New Jersey holds the number-two overall pick at the NHL Draft coming up this Thursday. The Devils also have a ton of cap space heading into free agency with several holes to fill.
NEWARK, NJ
The Associated Press

Who's No. 1? Uncertainty surrounding top pick at NHL draft

MONTREAL (AP) — Rather than tip his hand on who the Montreal Canadiens plan to select with the first pick in the NHL draft, general manager Kent Hughes joked they’ll end up with all three of Shane Wright, Juraj Slafkovsky and Logan Cooley. If the Canadiens want to make a splash, they could end up with two of them. There’s uncertainly surrounding who’s going No. 1 for the first time in nearly a decade, when the Colorado Avalanche chose Nathan MacKinnon in 2013. In the aftermath of MacKinnon leading the Avalanche to the Stanley Cup, the Canadiens are confronted with a potentially franchise-changing decision in their first time picking first in 42 years and as the hosts of the draft that begins Thursday in Montreal. “If there was any one player with a perfect track record, it would be a pretty simple decision and we probably would have already declared what we were going to do,” Hughes said Wednesday. “Everything we can know, whether it’s Shane or Logan or Juraj, we want to know to what extent they will be able to live with the pressure of playing in Montreal.”
NHL
ESPN

Former NHL defenseman Bryan Marchment dies at 53

MONTREAL -- Former NHL defenseman Bryan Marchment died unexpectedly Wednesday in Montreal, the NHL announced. He was 53. Marchment was attending the NHL draft in Montreal as a scout for the San Jose Sharks. A cause of death was not immediately available. "It's a sad day for for me personally,...
NHL
FanSided

2022 NHL Draft tracker: Every first-round pick, trade and move

The 2022 NHL Draft began on Thursday, July 7 at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Here are the full results of the first round. The 2022 NHL Draft officially kicked off on Thursday, July 7, live from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. This event will start...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

2022 NHL Draft Showdown: Shane Wright vs. Logan Cooley

The 2022 NHL Draft is upon us and while Shane Wright is the odds-on favorite (according to Draft Kings Sportsbook) to be selected first overall, prospect pundits are not so sure as some have Juraj Slafkovsky or Logan Cooley going ahead of him. In the end, it will be the Montreal Canadiens and the Montreal Canadiens alone, that know for sure who they are going to choose. Unless they trade the pick away, which is pretty unlikely at this point.
NHL
markerzone.com

COMPLETE SUMMARY OF THE FIRST ROUND OF THE NHL ENTRY DRAFT

This year's NHL Draft in Montreal was a spectacle. Between Gary Bettman attempting to speak French through a waterfall of boos to Shane Wright dropping three spots, this year's draft featured a tornado of shocking & exciting events. Montreal pulled off a quick couple of trades after shocking the hockey world by taking Juraj Slafkovsky #1 Overall started the mayhem. After that, there was no telling what would happen next.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Arizona Coyotes Draft Logan Cooley 3rd Overall

With the 3rd pick of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, the Arizona Coyotes have selected Logan Cooley from the USNTDP Juniors of the United States Hockey League (USHL) Arguably one of the most complete packages when it comes to centers in the 2022 Draft, Logan Cooley has all the skills to succeed in the NHL one day. From his superb two-way game to his high hockey IQ, he’s going to be a dominant pivot in the league for a very long time. Think Patrice Bergeron or Ryan O’Reilly level. Yes, his future is that bright.
GLENDALE, AZ
The Hockey Writers

Minnesota Wild Draft Danila Yurov 24th Overall

With the 24th pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, the Minnesota Wild have selected Danila Yurov from Metallurg Magnitogorsk of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) Danila Yurov is a textbook example of why teams should never evaluate Russian prospects based on their point totals in the Kontinential Hockey League (KHL). The 6-foot-1 playmaking winger suited up in 22 games for Metallurg Magnitogorsk and didn’t record a single point, but that’s only because he had very limited ice time due to his age. He was a completely different player in Russia’s junior league, where he tallied 36 points in 23 games for Stalnye Lisy Magnitogorsk in a much bigger role for the team.
SAINT PAUL, MN
The Hockey Writers

Otto Hokkanen – 2022 NHL Draft Profile

2021-22 Team: SaiPa (SM-Liiga) NHL Central Scouting: 55 (amongst EU skaters) While you might not find him on too many scouts’ rankings, Otto Hokkanen is an intriguing name to keep an eye on ahead of the NHL draft. The 6-foot-2 Finnish centre has been playing in SaiPa’s system ever since his U16 years, and although he’s been less dominant as he’s gotten older and started playing against tougher competition, he’s been a consistent name on the scoresheet as long as he’s been playing against players his own age.
NHL
WGR550

Sabres select Jiri Kulich with 28th pick in 2022 NHL Draft

Buffalo, N.Y. (WGR 550) - With the 28th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, the Buffalo Sabres selected forward Jiri Kulich from HC Energie Karlovy Vary in the Czech Extraliiga. Buffalo acquired the 28th selection in the 2022 draft from the Florida Panthers as part of the Sam Reinhart...
BUFFALO, NY
