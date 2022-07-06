ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Short on summer cash? The Orange County Clerk of Courts has over $250K in unclaimed checks

By Nicolle Osorio
Cover picture for the articleThe Orange County Clerk of Courts shared a list of over 12,000 unclaimed checks that may have your name on them. The checks listed are from vendor payments, refunds, or restitutions. All of these checks were mailed but never cashed. According to the Orange County...

Unclaimed Checks! The Orange County Clerk of Courts may have money for you

It's that time again. You know you're going to clink the link and check... You may not be aware, but the Orange County Clerk’s Office may have some unclaimed money for you. Look at our unclaimed checks list at www.myorangeclerk.com. If you see your name on the list, you have until September 1st, 2022, to claim the money.
