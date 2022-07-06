Police look for driver in hit-and-run that left child hospitalized July 4 in Kansas City

Police are searching for the driver of a car that struck and wounded a child who was setting off fireworks Monday in Kansas City.

The 11-year-old child was hospitalized after being injured in the hit-and-run during a family gathering, officials said.

Officers were called at 11:34 p.m. Monday to the 8400 block of Prospect Avenue when the driver of a sedan headed south on Prospect Avenue, hit the child, according to the Kansas City Police Department .

The driver then fled south. Police on Wednesday released an image of the vehicle, identifying it as a four-door white car with silver rims and a sun roof. Detectives said they expect there to be damage to the front right of the vehicle.

The driver in the car was last seen turning westbound onto East 85th Street from Prospect Avenue, police said.

The child was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, officials said Tuesday. As of Wednesday, the child’s condition had stabilized, but they still were suffering serious injuries, police said.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run is asked to call the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).