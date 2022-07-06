ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Police look for driver in hit-and-run that left child hospitalized July 4 in Kansas City

By Anna Spoerre
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OKvQT_0gWjWk3600

Police are searching for the driver of a car that struck and wounded a child who was setting off fireworks Monday in Kansas City.

The 11-year-old child was hospitalized after being injured in the hit-and-run during a family gathering, officials said.

Officers were called at 11:34 p.m. Monday to the 8400 block of Prospect Avenue when the driver of a sedan headed south on Prospect Avenue, hit the child, according to the Kansas City Police Department .

The driver then fled south. Police on Wednesday released an image of the vehicle, identifying it as a four-door white car with silver rims and a sun roof. Detectives said they expect there to be damage to the front right of the vehicle.

The driver in the car was last seen turning westbound onto East 85th Street from Prospect Avenue, police said.

The child was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, officials said Tuesday. As of Wednesday, the child’s condition had stabilized, but they still were suffering serious injuries, police said.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run is asked to call the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

Comments / 1

Vivian May
1d ago

Very sad… why was this precious little girl allowed to shoot fir crackers at 7pm in the middle of prospect. MercyPraying for her recovery

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Accidents
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Accidents
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KMBC.com

KCPD looking for 31-year-old not seen since late June

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is looking for James Jackson. KCPD says the 31-year has not been seen in over a week. Jackson's family is concerned for his well-being. He was last spoken to on June 29, 2022, at approximately 3 a.m. Police say...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

KC police ask for help identifying 2 people after vehicle stolen last month with child inside

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are asking for help in identifying two people after a vehicle was stolen last month with a child inside. Police said on June 28, officers were called to the 7700 block of East 87th Street. The mother told police that she went inside the business and left her vehicle running and unlocked with her 4-year-old child inside. While inside, her vehicle was stolen.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Hospital#Traffic Accident
northwestmoinfo.com

KC Woman Gets DWI and Drug Possession Charge

A Kansas City woman was arrested in Daviess County late Wednesday for DWI and drug possession charges. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says 31-year-old Kansas City resident Rachel A. Shepard was arrested at 10:31 Wednesday night in Daviess County for driving while intoxicated via drugs and possession of marijuana in the form of THC pen.
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
KCTV 5

4 injured in crash on I-35 near 175th in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Four people have been injured in a rollover crash that happened in Johnson County this afternoon. One person is in critical condition and three others were seriously injured. The crash happened at about 1:30 p.m. in the area of northbound I-35 just north of 175th...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
7K+
Followers
873
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy