To boldly grow

By Mindy Todd
capeandislands.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this rebroadcast, we talk with Tamar Haspel about foraging, growing and catching one's own...

www.capeandislands.org

Comments / 0

Popculture

'Good Morning America' Host Reveals Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage

Rob Marciano and his wife Eryn Marciano are calling quits. After 11 years of marriage, the couple is divorcing. The Good Morning America meteorologist confirmed their separation in a statement to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing." Marciano added that his "focus now is on my kids," 10-year-old daughter Madelynn and 4-year-old son Mason.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Soaps In Depth

Melissa Ordway Returns to THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS!

Back at it! It’s been a few weeks since THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS star Melissa Ordway (Abby) has been at the soap’s CBS studios. First, the actress was overseas in Monaco on a promotional publicity tour for Y&R, and then she tested positive for COVID-19 upon returning home to the United States. Thankfully, Ordway is all better and has resumed taping her character’s storyline at Y&R!
CELEBRITIES
Refinery29

Your July Horoscope Is Here — It’s Time To Embrace Your Power

Welcome to July! The summer and our horoscopes are heating up. On July 5, chatty Mercury swims into Cancer and action planet Mars enters Taurus. These cosmic shifts will bring on a more passive energy, as Mercury in Cancer doesn’t speak their truths until they feel safe in doing so and Mars in Taurus likes to take a back seat in their passions.
LIFESTYLE
#Cape Cod#Television#The Point On Wcai
Well+Good

The Symbolic Meaning of Crossing Paths With a Happy Little Bluebird

If you’re like me, you’re always on the hunt for the hidden meanings in chance encounters. On my daily morning walks with my dog Cash, I’ve noticed that some birds make their presence known more than others, including cardinals and crows, among others. Recently, it seems like bluebirds are always along for the journey, whether they're flying overhead or perched perfectly on a branch in front of me as I stop to let Cash sniff around. Naturally, I’ve been wondering: what is the meaning of crossing paths with a bluebird? To find out, I chatted with celebrity psychic Inbaal Honigman and Psychic Reading Expert founder Christine Wallace. Keep reading to find out what they had to say.
ANIMALS
Boomer Magazine

Should Mom Share Surprise DNA Results?

A mother has learned 36 years later that her daughter’s father isn’t who they both believed him to be. Should she tell her daughter of the surprise DNA results? See what advice columnist Amy Dickinson says in this edition of “Ask Amy.”. Dear Amy:. After 36 years,...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
StyleCaster

Capricorn, Your Summer 2022 Horoscope Predicts A Life-Changing Romantic Affair

Click here to read the full article. Summer love is taking on a whole new meaning, because your relationships are taking the center-stage this season! Your Capricorn summer 2022 horoscope predicts so many new lovers and friends. The sun’s shift into Cancer on June 21 is not only energizing and revitalizing your relationship sector, but it will also highlight matters of “give and take”. You may be rethinking your commitments and compromises, and with Venus entering your selfless sixth house the following day, chances are these “agreements” are influencing your routine and shaping your whole life. Either way, this Venusian transit...
LIFESTYLE
psychologytoday.com

Planning on Ambling

Walking is good for our health, helping us to keep weight off and improving circulation. It also offers benefits for our mental health, including boosting our mood and improving cognition. Walking with others can also help with creativity and reinforce social bonds. Walking is obviously good for our waistlines. Rambling...
FITNESS
psychologytoday.com

Can the Moon Influence Our Emotions?

The moon has long been credited with the power to inspire creativity and stir up powerful emotions. It has also been linked to madness and aggressive behavior. However, there is no conclusive evidence that the phases of the moon actually affect human thought and behavior. Countless artists, from Emily Dickinson...
ASTRONOMY
Kerrang

Metalcore progressives ERRA share haunting new track Pull From The Ghost

In March, ERRA dropped the deluxe version of their latest album S/T via UNFD. The band also gave fans an insight into the magic behind the music with the release of a mini-documentary, which was filmed in January 2021 while they recording the new songs. And now, they're back with more new music: Pull From The Ghost.
ROCK MUSIC

