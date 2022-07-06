One man was left in critical condition after a jet ski struck him and three other adults on the Colorado River in the area of the Bullhead City Community Park on Monday.

The driver of the jet ski, identified as Iridian Jazmin Basoco, 26, of Las Vegas, reportedly lost control and entered the swim-only area, hitting three men and one woman around 4:40 p.m., according to Bullhead City police.

One of the men, later identified as Ricardo Aponte Almanza, 43, of California was taken to a trauma center in critical condition, according to police. Jose Rivas, 21, of California, was taken to a hospital. An unidentified 34-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man from California were treated and released.

Basoco was driving a rented jet ski from a Bullhead City business and she was wearing a business wristband that meant she had watched and understood a safety video as required by City law, according to police.

The Bullhead City Police Department was investigating the accident and waiting for blood test results as of Wednesday morning. The report from the investigation will be forwarded to the Mohave County Attorney’s Office for review.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 3 men, 1 woman struck by jet ski on Colorado River near Bullhead City Community Park