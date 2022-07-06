ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dennison, OH

'He was definitely moving': Motorcyclist cited for going 124 mph

By Obituaries
The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
 1 day ago
DENNISON — State troopers are urging motorcyclists to slow down after a man on a motorcycle was clocked going 124 mph Saturday evening on U.S. Route 250 near Dennison.

"He was definitely moving," said Trooper Gabriel Duvall of the New Philadelphia post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

At around 8:24 p.m. Saturday, Duvall was monitoring eastbound traffic on Route 250 near the Route 250/state Route 800 intersection. There was no traffic on the road.

"I heard the motorcycle. I could hear him from quite a distance away, so I was ready with my laser," he said.

Duvall initially clocked the motorcyclist going 100 mph and then 124 mph. He turned on his lights and pulled onto the highway with his siren on.

"He did pull over, which in the past a lot of times the high performance motorcycles, they usually take off from us. But he did pull over," he said.

Duvall cited the man for going more than twice the posted speed of 55 mph. The motorcyclist has a mandatory court appearance in Southern District Court in Uhrichsville.

The trooper noted that the man was wearing a helmet and had a motorcycle permit. However, he wasn't fully licensed. He had a temporary motorcycle permit.

According to Sgt. Gary Wolfe, it is not uncommon to see motorcyclists going that fast. But it's uncommon that troopers are in a position to intercept them.

Duvall said it is dangerous to go at that high rate of speed on a motorcycle because of reaction times.

"In the area that we live in, we have deer," he said. "It was towards the evening, so deer are starting to move. If a deer would have run out, it would have been a fatal, no doubt about it, going that speed."

The Times-Reporter

The Times-Reporter

