Iowa State

Will a post-pandemic world be all hybrid?

By Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 1 day ago
Good afternoon! I'm back this week with another edition of Coronavirus Watch for you.

Pandemic continues to hold steady in Iowa

The COVID-19 pandemic remains steady in Iowa. New data that shows virtually no change in the number of new reported cases compared to last week.

The state health department reported 3,980 new COVID-19 cases in Iowa over the past week — just eight fewer than the week prior. In fact, for the past four weeks, the number of new reported COVID-19 cases has only varied within a range of about 70 cases per week.

  • Confirmed cases: 800,176, an increase of 3,980.
  • Deaths: 9,703, an increase of 15.
  • Patients in intensive care: 14, down from 15

Monkeypox arrives in Iowa

In case you missed it during the holiday weekend, Iowa reported its first probable case of monkeypox. The case stems from a north central Iowan who recently traveled internationally and was receiving outpatient care while isolating.

Until next time, stay safe and check out this cat driving a car full of dogs through a dog show.

— Brian Smith, audience strategist, bsmith@dmreg.com

