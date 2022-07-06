Christopher Columbus Charities awards scholarships

Christopher Columbus Charites of Alliance has awarded four $500 scholarships to recent graduates from Marlington and West Branch high schools.

Baila Bugara won the Jerry Sacco scholarship. She attended Marlington High School and graduated with a 3.7 grade-point average, ranking 53rd in her class. Bugara, the daughter of Michael Bugara and Kristen Bugara, plans to attend Edinboro University to study business marketing.

Colten Dennison won the Art Sacco scholarship. He graduated from West Branch High School with a 3.0 GPA, ranking 77th in his class. Dennison, son of Adam Dennison and Molly Dennison, plans to attend Kent State to study computer science.

Aunica Coen also won a scholarship. She graduated from Marlington High School with a 3.1 GPA, ranking 98th in her class. Coen, son of David Favazzo Jr. and Erica Wolbert, will attend Capital University to study music and captive wildlife care.

Alexandra Jones also won a scholarship. She graduated from West Branch High School with a 3.2 GPA, ranking 69th in her class. Jones, daughter of Clayton Jones and Malinda Jones, plans to attend Casal Aveda Institute to study cosmetology.