Oxnard, CA

Aguailar steps down after nine dominant seasons coaching Oxnard girls soccer program

By Joe Curley, Ventura County Star
 1 day ago

One of the most successful coaches in Ventura County quietly stepped away from his post of nearly a decade earlier this year.

Andrew Aguailar, who coached the Oxnard High girls soccer team to recent sectional and regional banners, stepped down to devote more of his time to his family.

Specifically, that means the budding baseball and soccer careers of his three children, Anden, 13, Ali, 11, and Ashten, 10.

“I felt like it was the right time to step away and do something else,” Aguailar said. “My kids are getting older. I’ve coached them throughout their childhoods. It’s been a lot of hard work coaching high school throughout. I just reached that point where I had to take a step back.”

Oxnard went 151-39-29 (.758) in nine seasons under Aguailar, including eight Pacific View League championships. The Yellowjackets were 63-5-14 in PVL play during that span.

Aguailar retires with a 60-match unbeaten streak (50-0-10) against opponents from the city of Oxnard.

“He did a tremendous job coming in the way he did and making the program his own,” Oxnard athletic director Rick Garcia said. “We have been one of the best programs in the county.”

The biggest on-field achievements for the Yellowjackets under Aguailar were the program’s first CIF-Southern Section and CIF State championships.

Jazmine Toledo scored two goals and Ashley Cruz and Angela Franco also scored as Oxnard beat Alta Loma 4-1 in the 2016 CIF-SS Division 5 final.

Malia Tarazon’s 77th-minute winner lifted Oxnard over host Chaminade, 2-1, in the 2020 CIF State SoCal Division III final.

Regional champions: Oxnard High girls soccer captures CIF-State SoCal Division III

“It was about giving them the opportunity to achieve something special,” Aguailar said. “It wasn’t about even winning CIF, or even winning league. It was more about doing the right things and working as hard as you can to achieve your full potential. The kids responded to that.”

Oxnard has promoted JV head coach Nathan Cuellar to succeed Aguailar, according to Garcia.

“He’s been here for a few years and has done a good job with the lower programs,” Garcia said of Cuellar. “He knows the school. He knows the programs. That’s really helpful here at Oxnard.

“He saw how Drew ran the program. He’s already got started in the summertime. … I’m expecting a seamless transition.”

Aguailar’s longtime assistant, Miguel Silva, will shift to Oxnard’s boys soccer program.

Aguailar, 39, played both baseball and soccer at Lompoc High and grew up with aspirations of becoming a college baseball coach.

“When I went to baseball camps, I used to get out a notebook and write down everything I learned,” Aguailar said.

But the opportunity arrived in 2013 to join the Oxnard girls soccer staff as Debbie Manuel’s assistant. Within a year, he was the head coach.

“It turned into something special, from a lot of hard work, really,” Aguailar said. “I had a lot of great coaches growing up that I studied. … We developed the right culture for the team. There was a lot of good stuff going on.”

“It has a lot to do with the kids at Oxnard. They’re hard-working grinders. They fit my personality really well. They responded to what we were trying to develop as a program.”

In recent years, Aguailar could also be found on the baseball field, coaching his sons’ travel ball teams. If and when he decides to return to coaching high school sports, it may be as a baseball coach.

“I might get into (soccer), I might get back into baseball,” Aguailar said. “I don’t know. I have an open slate right now.”

Joe Curley covers soccer for The Star. He can be reached at joe.curley@vcstar.com . For more coverage of local high school sports, follow @vcspreps on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Aguailar steps down after nine dominant seasons coaching Oxnard girls soccer program

