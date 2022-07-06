ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Tyler Mahle, placed on IL ahead of trade deadline, expects to return after All-Star break

By Bobby Nightengale, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 4 days ago

With less than a month remaining until Major League Baseball’s Aug. 2 trade deadline , the Cincinnati Reds placed Tyler Mahle on the 15-day injured list with a right shoulder strain Wednesday.

Mahle felt some discomfort in recent starts and he underwent an MRI exam this week, which showed some inflammation. Mahle will be sidelined through the All-Star break, but he says he's not concerned about his shoulder bothering him over the long term.

"It’s just a little bit of irritation and inflammation," Mahle said. "No one was scared that it was going to be anything crazy, and I don’t think so either, just the way it feels. I think a little break will be great for my shoulder."

More: 'I doctored in baseball.' Why Tommy Pham remains optimistic about the Reds

Game story: Nick Lodolo shows how bright his future can be as the Reds walk-off the Mets

More: Jake Fraley's season has not gone to plan, but the Reds OF is confident about his future

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=204zDT_0gWjWEzy00

Mahle is expected to be one of the top starting pitchers available on the trade market, along with teammate Luis Castillo, because he’s one and a half seasons from reaching free agency. Mahle was scheduled to start one of the Reds’ games in Thursday’s doubleheader before he landed on the IL.

It’s just the second time Mahle has been placed on the IL in his career. He made 33 starts last season and pitched a career-high 180 innings. He made a league-high 17 starts this year.

"I’m not concerned at all," said Mahle, who had a 2.58 ERA in his last seven starts with 52 strikeouts and 13 walks in 45 1/3 innings. "I think this is actually probably really good. Get a little break here. I want to make the starts, obviously, but get a little break, get it back to 100% and then be ready for the second half."

Mahle will be shut down from throwing for the next five to seven days. The Reds, with a doubleheader on their schedule, couldn't afford to skip him in the rotation without putting him on the IL.

For subscribers: Which players could the Reds trade? A breakdown of the trade candidates by tiers

RedsXtra: How the young core on the Cincinnati Reds' roster compares to other rebuilding teams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BPFpv_0gWjWEzy00

Teams showed interest in trading for Mahle last offseason, but the Reds didn’t back down from their asking price and kept him through the first half of the 2022 season. It's unclear how teams will change their view of Mahle's value on the trade market in light of his shoulder strain, but Oakland A's righty Frankie Montas, another top starter, pitched only one inning in his last start because of shoulder inflammation.

Mahle, who has allowed fewer than two runs in seven of his last 11 outings, is glad he spoke up about his shoulder with the club's medical staff.

"In ’18, I had a stress reaction in my lat," said Mahle, who was limited to one start in Sept. 2018. "I think it got to that point because I didn’t say anything. I was a rookie, I didn’t know. I was like I don’t want to be in the training room. I want to deal with this on my own type of deal, and it got worse and worse. That’s why I think this is good. I’ve thrown a lot of innings, made every start and get a little break to get it healthy and go on from there."

Mahle, 27, is eligible to return from the IL immediately following the All-Star break, so he could realistically make two more starts before the trade deadline if he doesn't have any shoulder setbacks.

"He's already planning out his next start," Bell said. "At that point, it would just be a matter of, with the All-Star break, the logistics of all that."

Right-handed reliever Ian Gibaut, who the Reds claimed off waivers Tuesday, filled Mahle’s spot on the 26-man active roster. Gibaut has made 28 relief appearances in his big-league career. Catcher Chris Okey, who was designated for assignment, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Louisville.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Tyler Mahle, placed on IL ahead of trade deadline, expects to return after All-Star break

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Fraley
Person
Ian Gibaut
Person
Chris Okey
Person
Tommy Pham
Person
Tyler Mahle
Person
Frankie Montas
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
616K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy