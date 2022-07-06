Tyler Mahle, placed on IL ahead of trade deadline, expects to return after All-Star break

With less than a month remaining until Major League Baseball’s Aug. 2 trade deadline , the Cincinnati Reds placed Tyler Mahle on the 15-day injured list with a right shoulder strain Wednesday.

Mahle felt some discomfort in recent starts and he underwent an MRI exam this week, which showed some inflammation. Mahle will be sidelined through the All-Star break, but he says he's not concerned about his shoulder bothering him over the long term.

"It’s just a little bit of irritation and inflammation," Mahle said. "No one was scared that it was going to be anything crazy, and I don’t think so either, just the way it feels. I think a little break will be great for my shoulder."

Mahle is expected to be one of the top starting pitchers available on the trade market, along with teammate Luis Castillo, because he’s one and a half seasons from reaching free agency. Mahle was scheduled to start one of the Reds’ games in Thursday’s doubleheader before he landed on the IL.

It’s just the second time Mahle has been placed on the IL in his career. He made 33 starts last season and pitched a career-high 180 innings. He made a league-high 17 starts this year.

"I’m not concerned at all," said Mahle, who had a 2.58 ERA in his last seven starts with 52 strikeouts and 13 walks in 45 1/3 innings. "I think this is actually probably really good. Get a little break here. I want to make the starts, obviously, but get a little break, get it back to 100% and then be ready for the second half."

Mahle will be shut down from throwing for the next five to seven days. The Reds, with a doubleheader on their schedule, couldn't afford to skip him in the rotation without putting him on the IL.

Teams showed interest in trading for Mahle last offseason, but the Reds didn’t back down from their asking price and kept him through the first half of the 2022 season. It's unclear how teams will change their view of Mahle's value on the trade market in light of his shoulder strain, but Oakland A's righty Frankie Montas, another top starter, pitched only one inning in his last start because of shoulder inflammation.

Mahle, who has allowed fewer than two runs in seven of his last 11 outings, is glad he spoke up about his shoulder with the club's medical staff.

"In ’18, I had a stress reaction in my lat," said Mahle, who was limited to one start in Sept. 2018. "I think it got to that point because I didn’t say anything. I was a rookie, I didn’t know. I was like I don’t want to be in the training room. I want to deal with this on my own type of deal, and it got worse and worse. That’s why I think this is good. I’ve thrown a lot of innings, made every start and get a little break to get it healthy and go on from there."

Mahle, 27, is eligible to return from the IL immediately following the All-Star break, so he could realistically make two more starts before the trade deadline if he doesn't have any shoulder setbacks.

"He's already planning out his next start," Bell said. "At that point, it would just be a matter of, with the All-Star break, the logistics of all that."

Right-handed reliever Ian Gibaut, who the Reds claimed off waivers Tuesday, filled Mahle’s spot on the 26-man active roster. Gibaut has made 28 relief appearances in his big-league career. Catcher Chris Okey, who was designated for assignment, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Louisville.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Tyler Mahle, placed on IL ahead of trade deadline, expects to return after All-Star break