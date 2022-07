Democrats are often accused of hating the United States, and this past July Fourth weekend, many Democrats confirmed it. When the city of Orlando sent out its community newsletter on Friday, it was supposed to be an advertisement for the annual Independence Day celebrations. Instead, it included anti-American rhetoric that bemoaned the country and the recent Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The city's mayor is Buddy Dyer, a Democrat.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO