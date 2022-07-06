ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, RI

I’m Literally Screaming: The scoop on great Rhody ice creams

By Name
motifri.com
 4 days ago

Summer is officially here, and that means it’s time to venture out after dinner and grab a scoop of ice cream! Oh, what? You don’t do after-dinner ice cream? You’re weak and I don’t want to be friends with you. For those of you who are strong enough to enjoy an...

motifri.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
independentri.com

The View From Swamptown: The Red Rooster Tavern gave new meaning to home-cooked

I guess it is an expected part of getting a “bit long in the tooth”, as I am, to find that friends and acquaintances that you have known for years are passing on. Such is the case with the recent death of Normand Leclair. I knew of him for decades — Gosh everyone knew of him, whether it was from his first restaurant the ‘Chick n’ Pick’ or from his more famous venture ‘The Red Rooster Tavern’, Normand Leclair was a local celebrity of sorts. We became friends though years later at local book shows. He was selling his wonderful and quite successful cookbooks and I was hawking, of course, local history books. We sat next to each other during these shows and came to be friends. Once you got to know Normand, you quickly realized what an exceptional person he was. Kind, modest, funny. I am not sure there are enough positive adjectives available to do him justice. So as way to remember him, lets look at the story behind the former farmhouse that he made famous.
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
WPRI

Getting the ‘inside scoop’ on homemade ice cream!

“The Inside Scoop” has been a sweet spot in North Kingstown for more than 20 years! The Rhode Show headed to the popular ice cream shop to see how they make their homemade ice cream!. Vote for your favorite local ice cream shop in The Rhode Show’s “Top Scoops”...
ricentral.com

‘That’s what we do in West Warwick:’ Levesques to take over route of injured Cowesett Pizza driver, donate tips

WEST WARWICK — For around 25 years, residents of West Warwick have been opening their doors to Rob Geoffroy. A longtime employee of Cowesett Pizza, Geoffroy is well known around town. And when a recent injury sidelined Geoffroy for an indeterminate amount of time, community members began stepping up to help the man who’s been delivering their meals for the last two and a half decades.
frmedia.org

(VIDEO) Viva Fall River Looking for Tourists to Take 5 off 195, Visit Pop-Up Shop

Viva Fall River is using state tourism funds to let visitors know that Fall River has a lot to offer as a stop before they head to Cape Cod. Viva Fall River Director Patti Rego says an average of 5.4 million cars pass through Fall River over the Braga Bridge each July and August and the Take 5 off 195 campaign looks to make the city a rest stop for visitors to explore the city’s history, food and attractions.
FALL RIVER, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newport, RI
City
North Kingstown, RI
City
Warren, RI
Newport, RI
Food & Drinks
Warren, RI
Lifestyle
Newport, RI
Lifestyle
City
North Smithfield, RI
rimonthly.com

Providence Restaurant Weeks is Back

Many local restaurants are back from taking a quick (and much deserved) summer break. Hopefully the staff are well rested before launching into the epic two weeks that is Providence Restaurant Weeks. The seasonal dining event is taking place July 10–23 with thirty-eight participating restaurants offering specials for breakfast, lunch and/or dinner, as well as other limited-time deals.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Boston

Where to find Boston’s best pasta, lobster rolls, brunch, cocktails, and more

Boston magazine's annual list gives a wide overview of the area's finest cuisine. Boston is known for a lot of things. Beantown is home to top notch hospitals, elite sports franchises and, more and more each year, some of the country’s best food. These dining experiences were highlighted this week in Boston magazine’s annual Best of Boston list, a roundup of the city’s finest places to dine, shop, or catch a show. This is the publication’s 49th annual guide.
BOSTON, MA
mybackyardnews.com

GEORGE WHILEY CENTER PAWTUCKET, RHODE ISLAND

While we continue to organize for access to housing for all, those struggling to survive on the streets have been facing attacks, including having their tents slashed…. If you have an extra tent that you would like to donate or sleeping bags, drop offs are on Wednesday from 6:30-7:30pm at the George Wiley Center 32 East Ave. Pawtucket, RI 02860.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Creams#Ice Cream Cone#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Cup Of Coffee#Ice Cream Sandwiches#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Blount Clam Shack#The Inside Scoop#The Cookie Dough Parfait
providencedailydose.com

New ‘Guide To RI Vintage’

A new guide to the local vintage shopping scene has been launched thanks to Christine Francis of Carmen & Ginger (formerly in the Arcade, now in Tiverton). While her first guide covered Providence, the new version includes vintage shops, pop-ups, and online sellers around the state. Hard copies can be found at participating vendors. I picked one up at Rocket to Mars on Broadway, barging in on owner Jennifer Ricci who was in the middle of a phone call. This gave me time to poke around this extraordinary collection of glassware, lampshades, wall art, jewelry, ash trays, tray trays, vases, and several racks of clothing (zero mustiness) while Siouxsie and the Banshees enhanced my mood. There’s some fantastic furniture too. Out on the sidewalk the display is more seasonal with baskets and hampers and coolers and beach chairs.
PROVIDENCE, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
travelexperta.com

8 Free Things to Do in Boston Everyone Should Try

Boston is one of the most historic cities in the United States and one of the most popular destinations in the country. This city in the heart of Massachusetts has an endless list of family-friendly things to do in Boston, historical places to visit, and parks. A few of the attractions in Boston are free for everyone to enjoy without having to spend a lot of money. So if you’re wondering what to do for free in Boston, don’t worry, I listed 8 of the most fun free things to do in the city.
BOSTON, MA
WPRI 12 News

Blue-green algae found in Roger Williams Park lake

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Potentially harmful blue-green algae has been found in another body of water in Rhode Island, prompting officials to issue a warning on Friday. The R.I. Department of Health and R.I. Department of Environmental Management are urging people to avoid all contact with Elm Lake at Roger Williams Park in Providence.
PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

RIDOH and DEM recommend avoiding contact with multiple bodies of water

The Rhode Island Department of Health and the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management are advising people to avoid contact with Lower Melville Pond in Portsmouth and Elm Lake in Roger Williams Park, Providence due to blue-green algae (or cyanobacteria) blooms. An advisory associated with the bloom in Upper Melville Pond (as known as Thurston Gray Pond) remains in effect. Blue-green algae can produce toxins that can harm humans and animals.
PROVIDENCE, RI
nerej.com

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust acquires Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina for $174 million

Newport, RI Pebblebrook Hotel Trust acquired the AAA Four Diamond 257-room Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina (Gurney’s Newport) for $174.0 million. Gurney’s Newport is a 10-acre waterside resort located on Goat Island. The independent resort has 360-degree unobstructed water views of Narragansett Bay as well as Newport Harbor, and the Newport Bridge, creating a coastal New England experience. Gurney’s Newport features 257 guestrooms, including 18 suites, and 80,000 s/f of flexible indoor and outdoor event space, surrounded by lawns, water views, a marina, and a lighthouse. The resort contains a wide variety of waterside eateries, including Showfish Newport and The Pineapple Club, which feature ingredient-driven menus with healthy bites, locally sourced dishes, and seasonal classics. The resort also contains a 22-slip full-service marina with direct access to Gurney’s Newport. Additional resort amenities include a 3,000 s/f spa with nine treatment rooms, outdoor fireplaces throughout, a lobby bar, a grab-and-go coffee shop, a 3,200 s/f waterside pavilion with fantastic views, a resort-style saltwater outdoor pool with poolside cabanas, an indoor pool, a fitness center, and a seasonal ice-skating rink.
NEWPORT, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Newport man sentenced to prison for crash that led to death of Fall River graduate, Westport woman

A Newport man has been sentenced to prison due to a crash that led to the death of a local woman. According to Middletown Sergeant Clifford McGregor, on November 16th, 2019 at approximately 2:24 a.m., the Middletown Police Department received a 911 call for a report of a motor vehicle accident in the area of 830 Third Beach Road in the Town of Middletown, RI. Officers were dispatched and responded to the area and located a white sedan overturned in the roadway. Officers located and identified the operator, then 23-year-old Newport resident Patrick Carson. Kailyn Newton, a 22-year-old female from Westport Massachusetts, was located inside the vehicle and was found to be unresponsive. The Middletown Fire Department arrived on scene and transported Newton to Newport Hospital where she was later pronounced deceased.
NEWPORT, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy