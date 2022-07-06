ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Drought restrictions announced in Contra Costa County

By The Pioneer
pioneerpublishers.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (July 6, 2022) — Contra Costa now faces a third consecutive dry year. Responding to drought conditions requires all customers to reduce water consumption. Because of this, both Contra Costa Water District (CCWD) and East Bay Municipal...

Comments / 15

NBC Bay Area

Contra Costa County Fire Districts Officially Merge: What to Know

Firefighters in the East Bay are officially teaming up and tout the partnership as fire season gets in full swing across the region. In Contra Costa County, a merger between agencies means firefighters and equipment are now able to setup in areas that were once overlooked. In the end, the move means more resources will be able to respond quicker to fires when calls come in.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Is Roseland’s “NeighborWood” becoming a scary place?

“It looks like a bomb hit here!” exclaimed Doug, a longtime Roseland resident volunteering to help clean up the Roseland NeighborWood on Saturday, June 11. He and other local volunteers had responded to the city of Santa Rosa's call for helpers to come to Southwest Community Park on the southern edge of Roseland for a “community cleanup” event. Put on by the city once a month in a different park in the city; this was the first time in local memory that the city staff had come out to Roseland.
SANTA ROSA, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Construction starts on 90 affordable apartments in Napa

Construction is getting started on 90 affordable-housing units in two northeast Napa projects. The projects, located on 4 acres at 3700 and 3710 Valle Verde Drive, include the revamping and expanding of a shuttered assisted-housing site plus the building of apartments. Heritage House, which was built in 1988 and closed in 2004, is being converted into 66 apartments — 58 studio and eight one-bedroom units. On vacant adjoining land, the 24-unit Valle Verde Apartments project will have 12 with one bedroom, six with two bedrooms and six with three bedrooms.
beniciaindependent.com

Solano County has highest COVID case rate in California

By Roger Straw, July 7, 2022, Source: New York Times, Tracking Coronavirus in California: Latest Map and Case Count, July 7, 2022. Three of California’s counties have recorded over 60 cases per day per 100,000 population over the last 7 days. Solano County had the highest of any county, at 67 new cases per day. Stay tuned for tonight’s Solano Health Department details. (Due to the holidays, Solano has not updated its COVID Dashboard since June 30.)
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Vegetation Fire In Hills Near Cordelia Prompts Evacuation Order

SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) — The latest on the Nelson Fire burning in Solano County: 1:27 p.m. Solano County OES has reduced the evacuation order to a warning. Residents are still being urged to be ready to leave if conditions change. 1:03 p.m. Firefighters report that they have stopped the forward progress of the fire at 22 acres. 12:16 p.m. Firefighters are responding to a vegetation fire near Fairfield on Tuesday. The fire can be seen burning on the hills near Cordelia. Cal Fire, whose crews are responding to help local agencies, says the flames are burning near Thomasson Lane and Cordelia Road. According to the Solano County Office of Emergency Services, an evacuation order is now is in effect for all residents from 2490 Cordelia Road east to Thomasson Lane and all residents on Thomasson Lane. Evacuation ORDER due to wildfire for all residents from 2490 Cordelia Rd east to Thomasson Ln including all residents on Thomasson Ln. Leave now the area is closed to public access. Map: https://t.co/jF9B3Qinhc More info, https://t.co/EYTRdHrxqH #NelsonFire — SolanoOES (@SolanoOES) July 5, 2022 Updates to follow. 
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
vallejosun.com

Vallejo confirms 6th person died in Project RoomKey

VALLEJO – Vallejo officials revealed that a 6th person died last November as part of the city’s Project RoomKey program, which was intended to help vulnerable homeless people during the COVID-19 pandemic. The disclosure came during an update about the program to the Vallejo City Council Tuesday night....
VALLEJO, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Builder of California affordable housing reveals what it takes to fund projects when costs, needs are so high

Scope of the challenge in the Golden State ● California needs to build 2.5 million homes by 2030 to address the state's current housing shortage, more than double the goal from the last planning period according to the California Department of Housing and Community Development. At least 1 million must be affordable to low-income households. ● In the next 30 years, California’s population over the age of 65 is projected to grow by more than 66% representing an increase of over 4.5 million seniors by 2052. ● By then, seniors 65-plus will account for 26% of the population, according to the California Department of Finance Demographic Research Unit (California projections 2010-2060). ● By 2052, Sonoma County will have the highest projected senior growth within the North Bay by more than 33% (and rising), while Marin County is estimated to see a decline to 31%, and Napa County to 27%. ● Today some 46.5% of single elders in California are unable to afford the basic cost of living. The rate is higher for renters, for whom 65.8% of single elders have incomes that fall below basic needs. ● An estimated 24% of seniors in the Bay Area have incomes below the Elder Index. For senior renters in the Bay Area, 48% fall below the EI (a measure of senior economic security based on the cost of living). ● The population of seniors in poverty is twice as high for seniors of color, a population that will make up over 50% of state seniors by 2035, according to the UC Berkeley Labor Center. It also noted that seniors of color have half the income of white seniors in California. ● Sonoma County’s new housing goals, based on state objectives for the county to alleviate the chronic housing shortage, will see some 14,562 new housing units built between 2023 and 2031, based on California housing targets. This is a 72% increase over the current eight-year state housing cycle numbers. ● About 8,340 housing units have been approved in Sonoma County since 2015, according to the California Department of Housing and Community Development.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Fireworks cause fires in Contra Costa County

(KRON) — Fireworks are tradition on Independence Day, but they caused some trouble on Monday night. According to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District, some of those fireworks ignited fires. The fire department said it responded to 11 fires in the hour after 9:00 p.m., at least three of which were started by fireworks. […]
kalw.org

California orders ban on pumping river water in Bay Area and San Joaquin Valley

Cities and growers from Fresno all the way up to the Oregon state line have been ordered to stop pumping from the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta watershed. The State Water Resources Control Board Wednesday announced cutbacks that will affect 45-hundred water rights in the Delta watershed. CalMatters reports this includes 400 or more held by 212 public water systems beginning this week.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Santa Clara County's tough approach to water conservation may be paying off

SAN JOSE -- The Santa Clara Valley Water District is preparing to release its latest drought report and water conservation numbers Friday. A spokesperson for the district says customers are finally listening to calls to conserve in the face of a persistent and deepening drought."We're starting to increase the amount of conservation we're seeing. We're seeing it our charts. People are starting to pay attention and are using less water," said water district chairman John Varela.Previously, the response to calls to cut water usage by 15% were fairly dismal. According to the water district, usage went up 2%...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area hit by coronavirus variant that rapidly spreads, reinfects

BERKELEY -- The BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants are now the dominant strains of COVID-19 in the United States. They're the most transmissible subvariants to date, according to Dr. John Swartzberg, and infectious disease expert at UC Berkeley."We're dealing with a formidable foe right now with BA.4 and BA.5," he said. "I think everybody knows somebody right now who has COVID.  I think that tells us how extensively this virus has spread throughout our population."KPIX 5 reporter Wilson Walker is one of the many people across the Bay Area who got infected over the last week or so."I can't remember...
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

Power outage affects thousands in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A power outage affected more than 3,500 PG&E customers in Oakland on Wednesday night. Most of the impacted customers are near Lake Merritt. The outage began at 6:08 p.m. and was estimated to be restored by 8:45 p.m. PG&E said 3,542 customers were affected. To check the status of the outage, click HERE.
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Swimmer run over by boat in California's Tomales Bay in critical condition

A California swimmer is in critical condition after being run over by a boat in Tomales Bay, a narrow inlet in Marin County, on July 4, officials said. First responders arrived at the scene of the incident at 3:30 p.m. and administered CPR to the man, the California Highway Patrol's Golden Gate Division Air Operations said in a news update on Facebook. Firefighters "successfully regained pulses" on the swimmer and he was taken by helicopter to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, where he was treated by a trauma team, CHP said. The boat's operator brought the injured swimmer back to shore, said Bret McTigue, a spokesperson for the Marin County Fire Department.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
rosevilletoday.com

California State Fair & Food Festival returns in July 2022

International award-winning fair celebrates the best of California. Sacramento, Calif. – The California State Fair returns to Sacramento in 2022! Cal Expo’s Board of Directors announced that the event will be back in 2022, running from July 15 through July 31. “We are thrilled to announce that the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Fire fighters spend 4th of July responding to at least 30 fires in Contra Costa

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (July 5, 2022) —Instead of celebrating the 4th of July holiday, fire fighters in Contra Costa spent a busy night responding to at least 30 fires. Investigators confirmed that fireworks caused 9 of these. Most of the others likely also originated from fireworks but haven’t been confirmed. Many of the fires happened in back yards and involved grass, fences and exterior structures. A palm tree went up in flames.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA

