Madison, WI

Nathan A. Williams

Channel 3000
 1 day ago

Nathan A. Williams, 33, of Lancaster, died Wednesday, June 29, 2022, due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident. He was born on June 19, 1989, in Madison, the son of Kevin Williams and Carol Allen. Nathan grew up in Madison up to sixth grade and moved to the...

www.channel3000.com

Channel 3000

Vernetta L. Turner

Vernetta L. Turner, 83, of Potosi, Wisconsin, died on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12:00 PM (Noon), Friday, July 8, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Platteville. Father John Blewett will officiate. Burial will be at the VanBuren Cemetery, Potosi. Friends may call from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at the church. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family. The family is asking people to wear the color blue, Vernetta’s favorite color. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Vernetta Turner Memorial Fund. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
POTOSI, WI
Channel 3000

Carol L. McSherry

Verona – Carol L. (Miller) McSherry, age 90, passed away on Sunday, July 3, 2022, at Sauk Prairie Healthcare Center. She was born on April 25, 1932, in Middleton, WI the daughter of Louis and Leola (Faust) Miller. Carol was united in marriage to Bernard R. “Bernie” McSherry, on October 20, 1951, in Mount Horeb. She was a member of St. Andrew Catholic Church, Verona. She loved fishing, bowling, playing softball, and the many dogs in her life.
VERONA, WI
Channel 3000

Donald Oyen

On Wednesday, July 6th, 2022, Donald “Don” Oyen, loving husband and father of four children, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his own home after a courageous battle with cancer, at the age of 64. Don was born on April 8th, 1958 in Cuba City, Wisconsin to Philip and Grace (Wiegman) Oyen.
CUBA CITY, WI
Channel 3000

RoseMary K. Hudson

RoseMary K. Hudson, age 57, of Monroe, died unexpectedly on Monday, July 4, 2022, at her home. RoseMary was born on July 12, 1964, in Elkhorn, WI, the daughter of Clarence and LaVonne (Cathman) Hudson. She graduated from Big Foot High School and worked in management at various restaurants. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Monroe. RoseMary like to collect unicorns, dolphins, was a Chicago Bears fan, and enjoyed going to the casino. She adored her grandchildren and loved spending time with her family.
MONROE, WI
Channel 3000

Rose M. Currie

DODGEVILLE – Rose M. Currie (Tyrer), age 73 of Dodgeville, passed away on Sunday, July 3, 2022, after a short illness. Rose is preceded in death by her son, Gary Tyrer; husband, Doug Currie; and was a widow to Gary L Tyrer. She is also preceded in death by numerous family members.
DODGEVILLE, WI
Channel 3000

Joel “Joe” M. Schambow

Joel “Joe” M. Schambow, 62, of Platteville died on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at his home. Services celebrating Joe’s life will be at 11:00 AM, Saturday, July 9, 2022, at the Lutheran Church of Peace, Platteville. Friends may call from 4:00 – 8:00 PM, Friday, July 8, 2022, at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, and from 9:00 AM until the time of the service Saturday at the church. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
Channel 3000

James Richard Imhoff

James (Jim) Richard Imhoff, 66, of Muscoda, passed away on July 3, 2022, after a long, courageous battle with cancer. Jim was born in Richland Center, Wisconsin, on September 9, 1955, to Harold and Mary (Vranek) Imhoff. Jim married his loving wife Connie Michek on May 15, 1977; their marriage...
MUSCODA, WI
Channel 3000

Phyllis E. Hook

Phyllis E. Hook, age 83, of Monroe, died Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at the Monroe Clinic Hospital. Phyllis was born on October 1, 1938, in Illinois, the daughter of Henry and Vera (Babler) Jordan. She worked for Lena Maid Meats and drove school bus for the Lena Winslow School District for over 30 years until her retirement. She married Howard E. Hook on February 11, 1984, at the Lena United Methodist Church. Following retirement, Phyllis and Howard enjoyed their Post Lake Home near Elco, WI. She was an avid reader and relished the occasional trip to a casino.
MONROE, WI
Channel 3000

Clarence “Bud” Edward Konemann

Clarence “Bud” Edward Konemann, age 91, of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin passed away on Monday, July 4, 2022, meeting his Beautiful Savior (a favorite hymn) at St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo, WI. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Luke’s Lutheran...
LYNDON STATION, WI
Channel 3000

Robert J. Oswald

Verona/Wauzeka – Robert J. Oswald passed away July 4, 2022. He was born April 22, 1934, to Willie and Elizabeth (Dyer) Oswald. Robert is retired from Nicolet Instruments. He is survived by his wife, Doris of 69 years; son, Robert “Bob”; daughter, Dawn; granddaughter, Kelly and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by daughter, Sandra; his parents; and brothers, Oliver, Roger, and Duane.
VERONA, WI
Channel 3000

Delores Marie Wood

Delores Marie Wood, age 91, passed away at Girlie’s Manor in Cross Plains on Saturday, July 2, 2022. She was born in Sauk City on Oct. 29 1930 to the late Arnold and Alma (Blum) Werla. She was united in marriage to Maynard C. “Woody” Wood on Aug. 17, 1950; he preceded her in death on Sep 7, 2008. Together they owned and operated Woods Restaurant and Dance Hall in the Roxbury Township. She love to garden, clip coupons, cook for a crowd, play euchre and take long rides with Woody and dance the night away.
SAUK CITY, WI

