Local company receives two awards for Coonamessett River restoration project

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two awards has been given to Westfield company Tighe & Bond , Inter-Fluve, and the Town of Falmouth for the Coonamessett River Restoration and John park Road Bridge project.

The awards received was a Bronze Engineering Excellence Award from The American Council of Engineering Companies of Massachusetts (ACEC/MA) and the Nicholas Humber Outstanding Collaboration Award from the Environmental Business Council of New England (EBC).

These awards honor the 56 acres of abandoned cranberry bogs transformation. According to Tighe & Bond, this established a thriving, self-sustaining ecosystem supporting wildlife, increasing coastal resiliency, and providing educational opportunities.

Courtesy of Tighe&Bond.

Courtesy of Tighe&Bond.

The new John Parker Road Bridge replaced a series of undersized culverts, and 5,560 feet of the river were reestablished to closely match the historic natural flow.

There are numerous interpretive signs along the river banks that tell the story of the natural history along the riverside that are protected by conservation lands owned by the town and land trusts.

“The Coonamessett River restoration achieved its goals to be a nature-based solution to increase resiliency to climate change and community resiliency. This project has increased awareness and stewardship of natural resources in Falmouth and both formal and informal educational programs,” said Elizabeth Gladfelter, Falmouth Conservation Commission Member.

