San Antonio, TX

Man lights firework on his head and it explodes into his skull, Texas cops say

By Mike Stunson
 1 day ago
A man died on Wednesday, July 5, in San Antonio after he lit a firework on top of his head, cops say. Daniel Tadevosyan Getty Images/iStockphoto

A 43-year-old man lit a firework on top of his head, resulting in his near-sudden death in San Antonio, police say.

Officers in San Antonio were called to a residential area just after midnight on Tuesday, July 5, following the firework mishap, according to a police report.

First responders found the victim was suffering from severe head trauma, with brain matter exposed from his skull, police said.

The victim, identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office as 43-year-old Pablo Ruiz, died shortly after officers arrived, according to the police report.

Ruiz’ friend, who witnessed the fatal incident, said Ruiz had been drinking when he chose to light the mortar-style firework from the top of his head. Investigators believe it somehow exploded from the bottom of the tube and pierced the top of his skull.

Comments / 74

user
1d ago

My partner and I took a call very similar to this when I was with the BCSO back in 2011, the young lady blew half her jaw off pullin a similar stunt with what sounds like the same type of pyrotechnics…. What is the thought process behind this? It’s sad

Reply(6)
31
Pzl Box
19h ago

This one is a definite vote for a post mortem Darwin award. I just can't imagine being drunk enough to engage in this level of sheer idiocy.

Reply(4)
23
Guest
16h ago

wow , family 👪 friends , hmmmm drinking or not why they didn't stop him ... 🤔 & the poor kid's it will never be the same for them

Reply
6
 

