ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Victim named in Fourth of July shootout in Shreveport. So far, no suspect in custody.

By Makenzie Boucher, Shreveport Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
 1 day ago

The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has released the name and age of the male who died in a shootout on the Fourth of July.

Orlando Puryear Jr., 24, of Shreveport died a little over an hour after he was found shot on July 4 in his vehicle in the parking lot Sports World, authorities said.

Around 2:45 p.m., the Shreveport Police Department responded to Jewella Avenue and Meriwether Road.

Related: Shootout kills one, injures 3 in Shreveport on Fourth of July. What you need to know.

From last week: Shreveport police investigate $37k theft from local animal charity, woman turns herself in

Upon arrival, officers found Puryear in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health by the Shreveport Fire Department and was later pronounced dead.

The Shreveport Police Department said it suspects three vehicles were involved in the incident. At this time, no suspect is in custody.

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Victim named in Fourth of July shootout in Shreveport. So far, no suspect in custody.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTBS

July 4th shooting victim identified

SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office Wednesday identified the man killed Monday in a rolling gun battle on Jewella Avenue between Meriwether Road and Amelia Avenue. The coroner said Orlando Puryear Jr., 24, died at Ochsner LSU Health hospital. Three other people were injured. Police said Wednesday their...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KPEL 96.5

Former Evangel Football Star Killed in Rolling Shootout

Shreveport Police responded to a rolling shootout on July 4th, that left one person dead, and three others injured. The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has named the victim in the shooting as former Evangel football star Orlando Puryear, Jr. 24 of Shreveport. Puryear died at Ochsner LSU Hospital at 3:54P, just over an hour after being shot at Jewella and Amelia Avenues.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

‘Hoop Don’t Shoot’ tournament hopes to lessen violence in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The City of Shreveport is hosting a youth basketball tournament with one goal in mind: shoot hoops, not each other. Starting on July 16, the “Hoop Don’t Shoot” tournament will kick off in an effort to lessen violence in the city. Shreveport partnered with 16 businesses and organizations to put on the three-weekend event.
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Shreveport, LA
Caddo Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
Shreveport, LA
Crime & Safety
County
Caddo Parish, LA
KSLA

Dozens of firefighters respond to large house fire on Wyandotte

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport emergency crews responded to a large house fire Thursday afternoon (July 7). The call went out right around 2:30 p.m. for a two-story home on Wyandotte Street between Creswell Avenue and Irving Place. At least 22 units with the Shreveport Fire Department responded, according to Caddo Parish dispatch records.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Shooting victim leads DeSoto deputies to suspect

LOGANSPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Stanley, Louisiana man is in jail after a shooting victim approached deputies and identified him as the man responsible for shooting him in the head in De Soto Parish. According to a Facebook post, DeSoto Parish deputies and EMS responded to reports of an...
STANLEY, LA
KTBS

DeSoto Parish man faces charges in Logansport shooting

MANSFIELD, La. -- A DeSoto Parish man is charged with attempted second-degree murder in connection with a shooting Tuesday that injured a man. Stephen B. Raybon, 26, of Stanley, is also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. His bond is set at just over $1 million.
LOGANSPORT, LA
KSLA

Residents escape fire in Highland neighborhood

Chambers spoke in support of Hope Medical Group for Women and the LGBTQIA+ community. The event will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in Building H. Shreveport to host youth basketball tournament in hopes of lessening crime. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. One of the goals is for...
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Fourth Of July#Violent Crime#Sports World#Ochsner Lsu Health#The Shreveport Times
KTAL

1 year later, no leads in Shamia Little murder

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Family and friends gathered Wednesday at the Shreveport park where Shamia Little was last seen one year ago, six days before her body was found a block away. The 17-year-old’s body was found July 12, 2021, behind a business along Curtis Lane. She had been...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Man dies following motel shooting; gunman sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is dead after being shot multiple times, and Shreveport police are searching for the gunman. Officers got the call just after 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6 to t the Travelodge in the 2100 block of Greenwood Road. At the scene, officers found a...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Deadly shooting at Travelodge in Shreveport early Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. - A local motel was the scene of Shreveport's latest homicide Wednesday morning. Details are limited, but a man died after he was reportedly shot multiple times in the parking lot of the Travelodge in the 2100 block of Greenwood Road near I-20 about 2:30 a.m. If you...
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Public Safety
westcentralsbest.com

No arrests yet in July 4th shooting in Springhill

MINDEN, La. – Webster Parish Sheriff Jason Parker and his investigators met with the district attorney’s office Wednesday morning to discuss information gathered in a July 4th shooting in Springhill and how they will proceed. The case could be taken to a grand jury for review. So far,...
SPRINGHILL, LA
KSLA

Family members mark 10th anniversary of deadly wreck near Haughton

HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - Wednesday, July 6 is the 10th anniversary of a tragic crash on I-20 near Haughton that spurred change on Louisiana’s interstates. The wreck claimed the lives of two teenage girls and injured two other people, one critically. After the crash, several family members of the...
HAUGHTON, LA
KSLA

Suspect robbed Circle K; witness fired at suspect

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A suspect allegedly goes into a Circle K and takes money from the register; When fleeing, the suspect is shot at by a witness. The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) received a dispatch reporting that at 1:33 a.m. on July 6, an unidentified suspect entered the Circle K on 3301 W. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop armed with a handgun. The suspect robbed Circle K and stole the money from the register. The suspect then fled on foot out of Circle K.
KSLA

Arrest made after multi-vehicle wreck on Kings Highway

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man has been arrested following a multi-vehicle wreck on Kings Highway in Shreveport Wednesday afternoon (July 6). The wreck happened around 12:45 p.m. on Kings Highway near the I-49 underpass. It involved at least four vehicles. A KSLA photographer on scene witnessed a man being arrested in connection with the wreck.
Shreveport Magazine

SPD investigating shooting that left 1 dead, 3 wounded

Shreveport, LA – Police officials said the fatal shooting occurred right before 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon. It happened at Jewella Avenue and Meriwether Road. Shreveport Police Department officers responded to a shooting call. When the officers arrived on scene, they found one adult male victim. Police said the unidentified...
KSLA

Balloon release held in honor of Shamia Little

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Wednesday, July 6, friends and family came together to celebrate the life of Shamia Little. A memorial was held at Douglas Williams Park to share memories of her - a year after she was last seen. Shamia is believed to have been abducted, with her...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Firefighter overcome with exhaustion fighting Highland apartment fire

SHREVEPORT, La. – An investigation is underway after a fire early Thursday in the 1600 block of Centenary Boulevard. It happened at the Highland Village Apartments in Shreveport’s Highland neighborhood. According to a fire official on the scene two upstairs apartments suffered heavy damage. Fortunately, both were vacant...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Shreveport Times | The Times

Shreveport Times | The Times

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
275K+
Views
ABOUT

shreveporttimes.com is the home page of Shreveport Louisiana with in depth and updated Shreveport local news.

 http://shreveporttimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy