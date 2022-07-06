ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comicpalooza brings celebs, comics, and more back to Houston

By CultureMap Create
CultureMap Houston
CultureMap Houston
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

If you're a fan of pop culture, chances are that Comicpalooza has at least one reason for you to be freaking out right now. This unique event, owned by the Greater Houston Convention and Visitors Bureau, is taking over the George R. Brown Convention Center July 15-17. Expect meet-and-greets,...

houston.culturemap.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
UPI News

'Stranger Things' photos give look at Season 4, Volume 2

June 14 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Stranger Things Season 4, Volume 2. The streaming service shared first-look photos for the new episodes Tuesday. One of the photos shows Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) with Martin Brenner (Matthew Modine), aka Papa. Another photo shows Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), Will (Noah Schnapp), Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and Argyle (Eduardo Franco) making their escape in Argyle's van.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Marvel's She-Hulk Gets Official San Diego Comic-Con Banner

This summer is chock-full of epic moments for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, between the theatrical release of Thor: Love and Thunder and the debut of the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel, I Am Groot, and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The latter series won't be premiering until mid-August, and fans are definitely eager to see what the series has in store, especially after the first trailer was released last month. While previous rumors have indicated that Marvel Studios might not have a presence at next month's San Diego Comic-Con, a new banner for the convention has surfaced in San Diego — and it happens to show She-Hulk. The banner, which was discovered by SDCC Blog!, uses She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's teaser poster with the SDCC logo, alongside a note that the convention is "celebrating the popular arts."
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
State
Texas State
Ash Jurberg

Have you been to the most haunted bar in Houston?

I just finished watching a horror movie with my children and was feeling a bit nervous. I'm big enough to admit that there were some truly terrifying parts when I jumped out of my skin. One of my sons turned to me and said, "relax, dad, there are no such things as ghosts!"
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

Stranger Things star says he’s discussed ways for dead character to return

The actor who became the latest Stranger Things character to be written off the show says he has discussed a way of his character returning.Netflix’s hit sci-fi series released the final two episodes of its fourth season on Friday (1 July).Spoilers follow for the Stranger Things season four finale...In the feature-length finale of season four, Joseph Quinn’s character, Eddie Munson, sacrificed himself in the Upside Down, becoming the latest Stranger Things character to meet a grisly end.However, in an interview with Radio Times, Quinn revealed he had discussed a potential return with co-star Joe Keery (who plays Steve Harrington).“Me...
MOVIES
ComicBook

DC Comics Fan Creates Stunning Batman Beyond Cosplay

When Bruce Timm created the Batman Beyond animated series, he probably didn't know that the character would become a worldwide phenomenon. Batman Beyond features a teenager named Terry McGinnis who becomes Bruce Wayne's successor after he gets too old to be Batman. McGinnis wears a futuristic Batman suit that comes equipped with a red bat-symbol and can also fly. He also gets a future-tech version of the Batmobile that can also fly. Fans have been dying to see the character in live-action, so much so that one fan created a cool cosplay of the super suit.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Stranger Things: David Harbour says young co-stars are ‘involved in a minefield’

Stranger Things star David Harbour has said that his younger Stranger Things co-stars are “involved in a minefield”.In a new interview with The Independent, Harbour, who plays Jim Hoppper in the hit Netflix sci-fi series, spoke about the toll that fame and money could have on child actors.Several of Stranger Things’s stars were children when the series began, including Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown and Gaten Matarazzo.“They are involved in something that is a minefield,” Harbour said. “The popularity and the money that they’re dealing with at 12 and 13 years old is… it just makes you an adult....
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Page
Person
Lance Reddick
Person
Stella Maeve
Person
David Matranga
Person
Trina Nishimura
Person
Antony Starr
Person
Alice Cooper
Person
Hale Appleman
Deadline

Duffer Brothers Launch Netflix Shingle Upside Down Pictures; ‘Stranger Things’ Spinoff & Stephen Daldry-Helmed Stage Play Coming Along With Manga ‘Death Note’ & Stephen King/Peter Straub ‘The Talisman’ Series

EXCLUSIVE: Following the record-breaking release of the two final episodes of Stranger Things’ Season 4, creators Matt & Ross Duffer have formed Upside Down Pictures and recommitted to Netflix with several new projects. To run Upside Down, they’ve hired Hilary Leavitt, a vet of BBC America and MRC who most recently ran her own Hulu-based Blazer banner. Series she helped develop include Orphan Black, Ozark, The Great and Shining Girls.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Marvel Announces Wakanda, a Black Panther Spinoff Series

Marvel is putting the spotlight on the African nation of Wakanda in a new limited series this fall. Instead of focusing on Black Panther, the new Wakanda series will star several characters from the franchise, including Shuri and Killmonger. Wakanda spins out of John Ridley's run on Black Panther, which has turned T'Challa into an outlaw and no longer king of his homeland. Each issue of Wakanda will highlight a different fan-favorite character, with the first issue starring Shuri in a tale from writer Stephanie Williams and artist Paco Medina. There will also be a "History of the Black Panther" backup story weaving through each issue from writer Evan Narcisse and artist Natacha Bustos.
TV SERIES
hypebeast.com

'Stranger Things' Creators Duffer Brothers Developing Live-Action 'Death Note' Series for Netflix

Stranger Things creators the Duffer Brothers are set to adapt a live-action Death Note project for Netflix as part of their newest production company, Upside Down Pictures. Not a lot of info was unveiled by Matt and Ross Duffer, other than the fact that it will be a live-action television series adaptation of the Japanese manga and anime. This will mark the second time Netflix is producing a live-action Death Note, with the first dating back to the 2017 film that starred Nat Wolff, Lakeith Stanfield, Margaret Qualley, Shea Whigham, Paul Nakauchi, Jason Liles, and Willem Dafoe.
TV SERIES
Cinemablend

Would Green Lantern: The Animated Series’ Writer Be Up For A Revival? Here’s What The DC Talent Says

Back in 2019, six years after Cartoon Network canceled it, Young Justice was brought back as a DC Universe original, and nowadays it can be watched with an HBO Max subscription. It was a remarkable example of how a beloved series can return after being gone for so long, but it isn’t the only popular animated DC TV show from the early 2010s that various fans have hoped would be revived. There’s also been support for Green Lantern: The Animated Series to follow suit, and Ernie Altbacker, one of the main writers on the show, is all in for this to happen.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comic Books#Texas All Star Wrestling#Dj#Houston Ultimate Werewolf#The Robotics Experience
TVGuide.com

Stranger Things Spin-Off: Cast, Release Date, and Everything to Know

The series will be produced by the Duffer Brothers' newly launched Upside Down Pictures. The next season of Stranger Things may be the show's final one, but it certainly won't be the last we see of the world created by the Duffer Brothers. As part of a new deal with Netflix, Matt and Ross Duffer will launch a Stranger Things spin-off series. There isn't much information available about this project just yet, but anticipation is high after the Netflix drama's Season 4 broke Nielsen's streaming record with more than 7.2 billion minutes viewed in one week.
TV SERIES
Polygon

Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio reunite in Marvel’s Echo series on Disney Plus

Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio will be reprising their roles as Daredevil and Kingpin in the upcoming MCU television series Echo. The series takes place after the events of Hawkeye and stars Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez, a deaf Native American woman with the power to perfectly copy another person’s movements. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series will feature a plotline where Matt Murdock, the blind attorney and secret vigilante Daredevil played by Charlie Cox, will be searching for an old ally, reportedly Jessica Jones, the Marvel Comics character played by Krysten Ritter.
TV SERIES
Collider

SDCC 2022 Schedule: William Shatner and 'Teen Wolf' Headline Thursday Panels

For the first time since 2019, San Diego Comic-Con is back as an in-person convention, which means all of your favorite series and movies will be there, revealing exclusive content and exciting new details. So far we've learned that Kevin Smith will be moderating William Shatner's panel about his upcoming documentary, Apple TV+ will be making their convention debut with For All Mankind and Severance, and Netflix and Warner Bros. are delivering panels for their highly anticipated Sandman and House of the Dragon panels.
MOVIES
Gamespot

Stranger Things Creators Respond To Cast, Fan Criticisms For Not Killing Off More Characters

In a new interview, the Duffer Brothers responded to a criticism from Stranger Things cast member Millie Bobby Brown made when Season 4 of the series hit Netflix--chiefly, that there are too many characters in the series, and the final season ought to thin the herd. On the Happy Sad Confused podcast, brothers Matt and Ross Duffer pushed back at that sentiment--which is also echoed by some vocal fans.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Essence

Yo Gotti Signs GloRilla To CMG Records

The news comes as her hit single “FNF” has been in the Billboard Top 100 for 5 weeks in a row. GloRilla is here to stay! On July 5, the rapper officially became a part of CMG Records, Yo Gotti’s record label. The news comes as the...
MUSIC
IGN

Exclusive First Look at Mondo's Comic-Con Batman and Joker Collectibles

IGN can exclusively reveal the first look at the Batman goodies that collectibles exhibitor Mondo is bringing to this month’s San Diego Comic-Con. In their first year under their new home at Funko, Mondo is offering SDCC attendees and Bat-fans the following items from Matt Reeves’ The Batman and Batman: The Animated Series, including posters, records, and toy collectibles.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CultureMap Houston

CultureMap Houston

Houston, TX
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

CultureMap Houston is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.

 https://houston.culturemap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy