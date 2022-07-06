ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maple Grove, MN

Local Veterans Honored at Maple Grove Veterans Memorial

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBob Malecki from Brooklyn Park was one of 14 Vietnam veterans recognized with a pin and commemorative medal at the Maple Grove’s Veterans Memorial Wednesday. Malecki said the recognition was a far cry from what service members received when they...

willmarradio.com

U of M parents fear for their kids' safety

(Minneapolis, MN) -- It was a day of listening at the University of Minnesota as parents spoke about their fears about rising crime near the school. U of M leaders held a listening session at the school and at the State Capitol yesterday. Parents say they are worried about their children's safety as more crimes are committed closer and closer to campus. University police say violent crimes near the U of M have jumped 45 percent this year.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Plymouth Mayor’s Minutes 7/4/22

Plymouth Mayor Jeff Wosje sits down with Dave Kiser to talk about all the entertainment coming to Plymouth this summer, including The Fabulous Armadillos, Gary Clark, Jr., Kelsea Ballerini, Movies in the Park, and more. For more information, visit http://www.plymouthmn.gov.
PLYMOUTH, MN
ccxmedia.org

Van Holmgren Wins Minnesota State Open Golf

Plymouth native Van Holmgren won the 106th annual Minnesota State Open men’s golf tournament Thursday, shooting a final-round score of 65. Holmgren, a 2017 Wayzata High School graduate, recorded eight birdies and just one bogey in his final round of the 54-hole tournament at Bunker Hills in Coon Rapids.
COON RAPIDS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Worker trimming trees in bucket truck seriously hurt in Bloomington crash

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- A worker trimming trees from a bucket truck in the Twin Cities was severely injured Wednesday when a semi truck collided with the elbow of his work vehicle. Bloomington officials say the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on Old Shakopee Road, near the Highway 169 intersection in the south Minneapolis suburb. Investigators say the bucket truck was parked on the sidewalk and the semi's trailer struck the the truck's working arm. The worker, a 33-year-old Minneapolis man, was seriously injured. Emergency crews brought him to a local hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. The semi's driver, a 59-year-old Belle Plaine man, was unharmed. Investigators say he showed no signs of impairment and cooperated with officers. The crash remains under investigation. 
BLOOMINGTON, MN
myvillager.com

Tragic trench collapse claims two in Highland work accident

Pete Treacy has spent the past couple of weeks telling people about what a devoted father Bob Brandtjen was to his son, Billy, and about his love of Saint Paul. Brandtjen, 63, died on Friday, June 17, during a trench collapse at a construction site on the 700 block of Mount Curve Boulevard near Pinehurst Avenue. The owner of R.H. Brandtjen & Co. worked on water and sewer line projects and lived in Highland Park not far from the accident site.
SAINT PAUL, MN
mprnews.org

Relative of deceased Maplewood family asks public to avoid rumor

This story comes to you from Sahan Journal, a nonprofit newsroom dedicated to providing authentic news reporting about Minnesota's new immigrants and refugees. MPR News is a partner with Sahan Journal and will be sharing stories between SahanJournal.com and MPRNews.org. The grandfather of three children who police believe were drowned...
MAPLEWOOD, MN
ccxmedia.org

Plymouth Resident Picks Up 15 lbs. of Trash Each Week

Six days a week in a Plymouth neighborhood, Doug Eichten walks and picks up trash along Bass Lake Road. “There’s so much trash,” Eichten said. Eichten has been removing other people’s litter for five years. “I do it is because all of the trash goes down the...
PLYMOUTH, MN
ccxmedia.org

Ice Dreamzzz Serves Up Rolled Ice Cream in Plymouth

One of the best ways to beat the heat on a hot summer day is to enjoy some ice cream. But there’s a relatively new form of ice cream that’s becoming a big hit in Plymouth. “It’s interesting. I just had my first bite and it was good,” said Michael Kramer of Plymouth.
PLYMOUTH, MN
MinnPost

St. Paul looks for money to fix its streets

Katie Galioto at the Star Tribune is reporting St. Paul is looking for money to fix its streets after a court decision left a $15 million hole in the city’s budget. Tuesday marked the deadline for the city to appeal a May 2 ruling from Ramsey County District Judge Robert Awsumb, who ordered St. Paul to stop assessing individual property owners for routine upkeep of the streets abutting their land.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis councilmember now calling for State Patrol to help curb violence

MINNEAPOLIS -- We're hearing more from a member of the Minneapolis City Council who said Tuesday that Mayor Jacob Frey needs to call for help from the Minnesota National Guard to deal with surging violence, like what was seen over the holiday weekend.    But Michael Rainville, who represents the Third Ward, now says he thinks other state resources could help Minneapolis police."What I saw was mass chaos," said Rainville, describing the shooting at Boom Island Park on the Fourth of July that left seven people hospitalized. He says Boom Island Park  was the one of several backdrops for senseless violence in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Runner Witnesses Gun Shot Into Air in Brooklyn Park

Brooklyn Park Police Receive Report of Gun Fired Into Air. A morning run turned into a scary situation in Brooklyn Park when a runner witnessed someone fire a gun. The runner told police he saw an argument between several people on Sunday morning in the 3500 block of 85th Avenue. He then saw a man pull out a gun and fire a shot into the air. The runner did not have a phone on him, but ran home to report the incident, police said.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN

Comments / 0

