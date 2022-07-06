MVSB new Rochester branch opens, Laars honored with Cornerstone Award: Seacoast business news

ROCHESTER - MVSB (Meredith Village Savings Bank) has announced its newest branch office at 21 Farmington Road (Route 11) in Rochester is now open.

This full-service location offers modern banking services and convenience for those local to the Rochester area as well as those that might travel to and from the Seacoast or Lakes regions.

“We broke ground on the branch in late October and construction progressed close to schedule even with recent delays in some supplies and equipment,” said Rick Wyman, MVSB President. “This is a truly beautiful new office and we couldn’t be more proud to present it to the community. We were also very proud to have built an exceptional team of knowledgeable and friendly bankers and lenders to serve the needs of the local communities.”

James “Jim” Carrigan, Regional Vice President, Branch & Business Development Manager, was promoted earlier this year to oversee MVSB’s Portsmouth and Rochester locations will support Jolene Whitehead, Branch & Business Development Manager, and her team as they manage day-to-day banking needs at the branch.

“Jolene calls Rochester home and her customer service and leadership skills, banking experience and community involvement made her the perfect choice to lead the Rochester team,” said Jim. “With all of our great staff in Rochester, this branch is well equipped to be of service to the community in a variety of ways.”

Julie Clement, who was recently promoted to Vice President, Business Development and Small Business Lender, will provide business services to the Rochester community. Traynor Cully, Commercial Loan Officer, will assist businesses with commercial lending needs. Nicole Ames was recently brought on board as the Mortgage Loan Officer (NMLS #2370119) and will assist customers throughout the home buying, construction or refinance process. Visit mvsb.com/meet-the-rochester-team to learn more.

“We are excited to continue to grow relationships in the Rochester community and we encourage everyone to stop by anytime to view the branch and meet the team,” said Jolene. “The Lilac City has been so welcoming to us and we want to say ‘thank you’ to the employees, contractors and local groups that helped us get here.”

Unlike a stock bank, MVSB is a mutual savings bank that operates for the benefit of its depositors, borrowers and surrounding communities.

Cornerstone VNA honors Laars with 2022 Cornerstone Award

ROCHESTER - There are many businesses within the community who are quietly engaging with, and generously supporting, local nonprofit organizations. Laars Heating Systems in Rochester is one of those businesses who really stands out as a partner, supporter, and friend to Cornerstone VNA, a local nonprofit home health and hospice care provider.

Every year, Cornerstone VNA awards the Cornerstone Award to a local business, community member, volunteer, or staff member to recognize their dedication and commitment to advancing the mission of Cornerstone VNA. This year, the Cornerstone Award was awarded to Laars Heating Systems during a special donor appreciation event held at Cornerstone VNA on June 7th. Mark Farrell, Director of Manufacturing Operations at Laars, who was unable to attend the event in person, proudly accepted the award virtually.

Mark shared, “You’re near and dear to Laars Heating Systems hearts. All of our employees know of Cornerstone VNA and have used many of your services, including myself and my family members. It’s a joy to work with an organization like Cornerstone VNA. We look forward to continuing our relationship and growing it even further. Thank you for this, it is truly appreciated very much by Laars.”

According to Julie Reynolds, President/CEO of Cornerstone VNA, “Laars first joined our donor family in 2016 when they became a sponsor of our annual dinner and silent auction event. Every year since, they have sponsored our fundraising events and have been present at many community and donor events.”

In addition to participating in and supporting events, Laars has been partnering with Cornerstone VNA to coordinate wellness clinics for their employees such as cholesterol, blood pressure, and glucose screenings, as well as flu clinics. Erika Lee, Advancement Director at Cornerstone VNA adds, “We are grateful for their support, as well as their efforts to partner with us to support the health and wellness of their employees.” Lee continues, “We truly value this relationship we have developed. Laars is a shining example of a business making a difference in their local community, and we are honored to give them this special award.”

Stonewall Kitchen announces new products

YORK, Maine – Stonewall Kitchen and its family of brands are adding 62 new products to their extensive portfolio this summer. The award-winning specialty foods, home goods and personal care producer is now home to nine brands.

“With our growing family of brands, we’re now able to introduce even more interesting flavors, great fragrances and gorgeous designs across various categories,” Vice President of Marketing and DTC Sales, Janine Somers said. “Our Aioli line is one of our fastest growing categories, and with bold new flavors like Parmesan Garlic and Jalapeño Bacon, we don’t see that trend changing anytime soon! Also, with warmer weather rolling in those summer cookouts are top of mind! Our new Chimichurri Grille Sauce, Hickory Brown Sugar Grille Sauce and Hot Honey Wing Sauce are perfect for the grill. Try them alongside our new Cucumber Dill Dressing, made with cucumber juice and a splash of lime. It’s a refreshing twist for those bright summer salads!”

Stonewall Kitchen’s salsa line will also get an addition to the established collection with its new Pickle de Gallo, inspired by Pico de Gallo and combining it with a unique flavor twist with the upward trend of pickles.

Vermont Coffee Company, acquired by Stonewall Kitchen in 2021, energizes their collection with a new flavored coffee line, a first for the brand. Popular favorites such as Rich Vanilla, Roasted Hazelnut and Sweet Maple will soon don the shelves. The coffee theme continues with Stonewall Kitchen’s new Java Coffee Cake Mix with Espresso Glaze. .

Moving outside the kitchen, you’ll find Village Candle’s new Luminary Collections, featuring a unique packaging design.

The Village Candle line isn’t the only expansion to the Family of Brands candle collection, with three new seasonal candles by Stonewall Kitchen’s newest brand, Michel Design Works. You can now fill the room with scents such as an autumn pumpkin medley with Pumpkin Prize, winter florals with Christmas Bouquet, or that of a fresh-cut Christmas tree with White Spruce.

Stonewall Kitchen’s July product launch also features their annual holiday packaging collection, featuring one-of-its-kind seasonal designs, created by Stonewall Kitchen’s Creative Director, to make gift giving convenient for friends and family with no wrapping necessary.

View the full lineup online at www.stonewallkitchen.com .

