ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

The Nashville Predators' 2022-23 schedule was just released. Here are our top takeaways

By Emma Healy, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lozT0_0gWjSVtv00

The Nashville Predators are going global to open the 2022-23 regular season.

After finishing out the preseason in Roman Josi's hometown of Bern, Switzerland , Nashville will travel to Prague for a two-game series against San Jose as part of the NHL Global Series before returning to North American soil for the remainder of the season.

This year marks the second time in franchise history that the Predators will play an international game to open the regular season and the first since 2000-01, when Nashville played two games at Saitama Super Arena outside Tokyo, Japan .

Nashville released its full 2022-23 schedule Wednesday. Here are our takeaways:

NEW PRED ON THE BLOCK: Ryan McDonagh, traded to Nashville Predators on Sunday, brings more veteran presence to defense

DRAFT DAY: Nashville Predators should target these 5 prospects in 2022 NHL Draft

The home stretch

With Bridgestone Arena situated in the heart of lower Broadway, it's no wonder the Predators want to use their home ice to their advantage. This year marks the fourth straight season that the Predators have opened the U.S. portion of their season at home.

Upon returning from Prague, Nashville will play its home opener Oct. 13 at Bridgestone against Dallas for the beginning of a weekend home-and-home series.

Five of Nashville's seven games in the opening month of the season will be played at Bridgestone.

December and March are the only months when Nashville will play more games on the road than at home. The Predators will play 24 of their 40 home games on either Tuesdays or Saturdays.

Division foes

The Predators will open and close their season with slates full of Central Division foes. In addition to opening the season with a home-and-home series against Dallas in October, Nashville will finish off April playing four of its last seven games against division foes.

Nashville will play each Central Division team four times, with the exception of the Minnesota Wild and Chicago Blackhawks, whom the Predators will play three times each.

Homecoming kings

After visiting Josi's hometown in the preseason, the Predators still have one more homecoming trip to make. Ryan McDonagh, acquired in a trade from the Lightning on Sunday , will return on Dec. 8 to Tampa Bay, where he won two Stanley Cups with the Lightning.

McDonagh and the Predators will then return to Nashville for an afternoon matchup with Ottawa two days later.

Nashville Predators' 2022-23 schedule

  • Oct. 7: San Jose (in Prague, Czech Republic), 1 p.m.
  • Oct. 8: San Jose (in Prague, Czech Republic), 1 p.m
  • Oct. 13: Dallas, 7 p.m.
  • Oct. 15: at Dallas, 7 p.m.
  • Oct. 18: Los Angeles, 7 p.m.
  • Oct. 20: at Columbus, 6 p.m.
  • Oct. 22: Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
  • Oct. 27: St. Louis, 7 p.m.
  • Oct. 29: Washington, 7 p.m.
  • Nov. 1: at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
  • Nov. 3: at Calgary, 8 p.m.
  • Nov. 5: at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
  • Nov. 8: at Seattle, 9 p.m.
  • Nov. 10: at Colorado, 8 p.m.
  • Nov. 12: NY Rangers, 7 p.m.
  • Nov. 15: Minnesota, 7 p.m.
  • Nov. 17: NY Islanders, 7 p.m.
  • Nov. 19: Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
  • Nov. 21: Arizona, 7 p.m.
  • Nov. 23: at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
  • Nov. 25: Colorado, 6:30 p.m.
  • Nov. 26: Columbus, 7 p.m.
  • Nov. 29: Anaheim, 7 p.m.
  • Dec. 1: at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
  • Dec. 2: at NY Islanders, 6:30 p.m.
  • Dec. 8: at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
  • Dec. 10: Ottawa, 12:30 p.m.
  • Dec. 12: at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
  • Dec. 13: Edmonton, 7 p.m.
  • Dec. 15: at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
  • Dec. 17: at Colorado, 8 p.m.
  • Dec. 19: Edmonton, 7 p.m.
  • Dec. 21: at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
  • Dec. 23: Colorado, 7 p.m.
  • Dec. 27: Dallas, 7 p.m.
  • Dec. 30: at Anaheim, 4 p.m.
  • Dec. 31: at Vegas, 2 p.m.
  • Jan. 3: Montreal, 7 p.m.
  • Jan. 5: at Carolina, 6 p.m.
  • Jan. 6: at Washington, 6 p.m.
  • Jan. 9: at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.
  • Jan. 11: at Toronto, 6 p.m.
  • Jan. 12: at Montreal, 6 p.m.
  • Jan. 14: Buffalo, 7 p.m.
  • Jan. 16: Calgary, 7 p.m.
  • Jan. 19: at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
  • Jan. 21: Los Angeles, 7 p.m.
  • Jan. 24: Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
  • Jan. 26: New Jersey, 7 p.m.
  • Feb. 7: Vegas, 7 p.m.
  • Feb. 11: at Philadelphia, 11:30 a.m.
  • Feb. 13: Arizona, 7 p.m.
  • Feb. 16: Boston, 7 p.m.
  • Feb. 18: Florida, 1 p.m.
  • Feb. 19: at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
  • Feb. 21: Vancouver, 7 p.m.
  • Feb. 23: at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
  • Feb. 26: at Arizona, 6 p.m.
  • Feb. 28: Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
  • March 2: at Florida, 6 p.m.
  • March 4: at Chicago, 7 p.m.
  • March 6: at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.
  • March 9: at Arizona, 8 p.m.
  • March 11: at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
  • March 12: at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.
  • March 14: Detroit, 7 p.m.
  • March 16: Chicago, 7 p.m.
  • March 18: Winnipeg, 6 p.m.
  • March 19: at NY Rangers, 6 p.m.
  • March 21: at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
  • March 23: Seattle, 7 p.m.
  • March 25: Seattle, 1 p.m.
  • March 26: Toronto, 5 p.m.
  • March 28: at Boston, 6 p.m.
  • March 30: at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
  • April 1: St. Louis, noon
  • April 3: at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
  • April 4: Vegas, 7 p.m.
  • April 6: Carolina, 7 p.m.
  • April 8: at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.
  • April 10: at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.
  • April 13: Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Emma Healy is a sports reporting intern for The Tennessean. Contact her at ehealy@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @_EmmaHealy_ .

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: The Nashville Predators' 2022-23 schedule was just released. Here are our top takeaways

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NHL

Oilers return to original uniforms for 2022-23 season, Gretzky approves

Team to wear royal blue jerseys during home games, white on road, orange remains alternate. The Edmonton Oilers are going back to their roots. On Thursday, the Oilers announced their jerseys will return to the original royal blue primary color for the 2022-23 season. The announcement was made on Twitter...
NHL
NHL

Blue line, Blue Jackets: Columbus adds Jiricek, Mateychuk at draft

Two defensemen are headed to the capital city as the Jackets bolster the blue line in the first round. David Jiricek added a twist Thursday night to a time-honored tradition. Moments after he pulled on a Blue Jackets sweater for the first time when he became the team's top choice in the 2022 NHL Draft, at a time when handshakes, introductions and ceremonial photos are taken, Jiricek pulled his new union blue jersey to his face and kissed the crest at the center.
COLUMBUS, OH
Sportsnaut

NHL 2022-23 slate opens with two games in Prague

Stanley Cup finalists Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning will face off twice in a six-day period in February as one of the highlights of the 2022-23 NHL schedule released Wednesday. The Avalanche won their third Stanley Cup by outlasting the Lightning in six games. The teams will play Feb....
NHL
Yardbarker

Toronto Maple Leafs Trade Petr Mrazek To Chicago

The trades continued on Night 1 of the NHL Draft with the Toronto Maple Leafs getting in on the action. Toronto traded goaltender Petr Mrazek and the 25th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft to the Chicago Blackhawks for the 38th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft. The Maple Leafs did not retain any salary and the Blackhawks will take on the full salary.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Philadelphia, TN
State
Minnesota State
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
NHL

2022 NHL Draft thrills Montreal fans during first round

MONTREAL -- The Montreal Canadiens delivered surprises and thrills to their fans during the first round of the 2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft at Bell Centre on Thursday. Featuring tributes to Guy Lafleur and Mike Bossy, an amped-up greeting from Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis, and a stunning No. 1 pick and two trades by Montreal, it was a memorable night to begin the first NHL Draft held in person in three years. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 and 2021 NHL Drafts were held in a remote format with teams convening via video conferences.
NHL
NHL

Jets announce 2022-23 regular season schedule

WINNIPEG, July 6, 2022 - The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club, in conjunction with the National Hockey League, released its 82-game schedule today for the 2022-23 NHL regular season. The Jets open their season on home ice at Canada Life Centre on Friday, Oct. 14 when they welcome the New York Rangers to town before heading out on a three-game road trip against Western Conference rivals Dallas Stars, Colorado Avalanche, and Vegas Golden Knights from Oct. 17-20. Winnipeg's first matchup of the season with Colorado on Wednesday, Oct. 19 marks the first of four meetings against the Stanley Cup champions, including visits to Winnipeg on Nov. 29 and Feb. 24. Following that initial road trip, the Jets then host the Toronto Maple Leafs for the lone time this season on Saturday, Oct. 22 while the Montreal Canadiens also come to Winnipeg early in the season - Thursday, Nov. 3 - for a single visit.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nashville Predators#Ny Islanders#Ny Rangers#The Nashville Predators#North American#Saitama Super Arena#Bridgestone Arena
The Associated Press

Matthews™ Relocates Headquarters from California to Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 6, 2022-- Matthews Real Estate Investment Services™, a commercial real estate investment services and technology firm, today announces the relocation and expansion of their corporate headquarters from El Segundo, CA to Nashville, TN. The strategic move strengthens the firm’s presence throughout the Southeast region of the United States and advances the company’s ongoing growth initiatives. Matthews™ also named Phoenix, AZ the brokerage’s National Operations Center, establishing the office as the operations and technology hub. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220705005814/en/ Matthews™ National Operations Center located in Phoenix, AZ. (Photo: Business Wire)
NASHVILLE, TN
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
346K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy