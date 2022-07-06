The Nashville Predators' 2022-23 schedule was just released. Here are our top takeaways

The Nashville Predators are going global to open the 2022-23 regular season.

After finishing out the preseason in Roman Josi's hometown of Bern, Switzerland , Nashville will travel to Prague for a two-game series against San Jose as part of the NHL Global Series before returning to North American soil for the remainder of the season.

This year marks the second time in franchise history that the Predators will play an international game to open the regular season and the first since 2000-01, when Nashville played two games at Saitama Super Arena outside Tokyo, Japan .

Nashville released its full 2022-23 schedule Wednesday. Here are our takeaways:

The home stretch

With Bridgestone Arena situated in the heart of lower Broadway, it's no wonder the Predators want to use their home ice to their advantage. This year marks the fourth straight season that the Predators have opened the U.S. portion of their season at home.

Upon returning from Prague, Nashville will play its home opener Oct. 13 at Bridgestone against Dallas for the beginning of a weekend home-and-home series.

Five of Nashville's seven games in the opening month of the season will be played at Bridgestone.

December and March are the only months when Nashville will play more games on the road than at home. The Predators will play 24 of their 40 home games on either Tuesdays or Saturdays.

Division foes

The Predators will open and close their season with slates full of Central Division foes. In addition to opening the season with a home-and-home series against Dallas in October, Nashville will finish off April playing four of its last seven games against division foes.

Nashville will play each Central Division team four times, with the exception of the Minnesota Wild and Chicago Blackhawks, whom the Predators will play three times each.

Homecoming kings

After visiting Josi's hometown in the preseason, the Predators still have one more homecoming trip to make. Ryan McDonagh, acquired in a trade from the Lightning on Sunday , will return on Dec. 8 to Tampa Bay, where he won two Stanley Cups with the Lightning.

McDonagh and the Predators will then return to Nashville for an afternoon matchup with Ottawa two days later.

Nashville Predators' 2022-23 schedule

Oct. 7: San Jose (in Prague, Czech Republic), 1 p.m.

Oct. 8: San Jose (in Prague, Czech Republic), 1 p.m

Oct. 13: Dallas, 7 p.m.

Oct. 15: at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18: Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Oct. 20: at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Oct. 22: Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Oct. 27: St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Oct. 29: Washington, 7 p.m.

Nov. 1: at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Nov. 3: at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Nov. 5: at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Nov. 8: at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Nov. 10: at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Nov. 12: NY Rangers, 7 p.m.

Nov. 15: Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Nov. 17: NY Islanders, 7 p.m.

Nov. 19: Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Nov. 21: Arizona, 7 p.m.

Nov. 23: at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 25: Colorado, 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 26: Columbus, 7 p.m.

Nov. 29: Anaheim, 7 p.m.

Dec. 1: at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Dec. 2: at NY Islanders, 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 8: at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Dec. 10: Ottawa, 12:30 p.m.

Dec. 12: at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Dec. 13: Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Dec. 15: at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Dec. 17: at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Dec. 19: Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Dec. 21: at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 23: Colorado, 7 p.m.

Dec. 27: Dallas, 7 p.m.

Dec. 30: at Anaheim, 4 p.m.

Dec. 31: at Vegas, 2 p.m.

Jan. 3: Montreal, 7 p.m.

Jan. 5: at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Jan. 6: at Washington, 6 p.m.

Jan. 9: at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

Jan. 11: at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Jan. 12: at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Jan. 14: Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Jan. 16: Calgary, 7 p.m.

Jan. 19: at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Jan. 21: Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Jan. 24: Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Jan. 26: New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Feb. 7: Vegas, 7 p.m.

Feb. 11: at Philadelphia, 11:30 a.m.

Feb. 13: Arizona, 7 p.m.

Feb. 16: Boston, 7 p.m.

Feb. 18: Florida, 1 p.m.

Feb. 19: at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Feb. 21: Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Feb. 23: at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Feb. 26: at Arizona, 6 p.m.

Feb. 28: Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

March 2: at Florida, 6 p.m.

March 4: at Chicago, 7 p.m.

March 6: at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.

March 9: at Arizona, 8 p.m.

March 11: at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

March 12: at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.

March 14: Detroit, 7 p.m.

March 16: Chicago, 7 p.m.

March 18: Winnipeg, 6 p.m.

March 19: at NY Rangers, 6 p.m.

March 21: at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

March 23: Seattle, 7 p.m.

March 25: Seattle, 1 p.m.

March 26: Toronto, 5 p.m.

March 28: at Boston, 6 p.m.

March 30: at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

April 1: St. Louis, noon

April 3: at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

April 4: Vegas, 7 p.m.

April 6: Carolina, 7 p.m.

April 8: at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.

April 10: at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

April 13: Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Emma Healy is a sports reporting intern for The Tennessean. Contact her at ehealy@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @_EmmaHealy_ .

