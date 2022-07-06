The City of West Monroe has received notification it has received a grant from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries for the construction of a public fishing pier on the Ouachita River.

The grant will pay for a portion of the construction of a floating fishing pier that can be accessed by the public on property owned by the City of West Monroe along the Ouachita River in downtown West Monroe.

Public access to the Ouachita River was one of the top priorities identified in the Downtown West Monroe Streetscape Master Plan completed in 2020. The plan was based on public feedback and input.

“We look forward to working with the La. Department of Wildlife and Fisheries on this project,” said West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell in a news release. “The fishing pier will be a wonderful addition to downtown West Monroe and will provide the public with much-desired access to the Ouachita River, one of our area’s greatest natural resources.”

Other plans for the property include a boat slip that will be put into place later this summer. Future plans include an amphitheater and floating stage.

The City of West Monroe has partnered with Downtown West Monroe Revitalization Group to raise private funding for some of these projects through the “Picture This: Our Time is Now” capital campaign. More information on the campaign can be found at picturethiswestmonroe.com or facebook.com/PictureThisWM .

This article originally appeared on Monroe News-Star: West Monroe gets LDWF grant to improve Ouachita riverfront, build fishing pier