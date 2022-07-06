ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Grace series of gallery talks one way to beat the afternoon heat in Abilene

By Greg Jaklewicz, Abilene Reporter-News
The Abilene Reporter-News
The Abilene Reporter-News
 1 day ago

The hottest part of the day can come at 6 p.m.

So, why not be inside, enjoying the AC and art?

On Thursday, The Grace Museum begins a series of gallery talks that feature three current exhibiting artists and a special guest.

Two artists have foreign roots.

First up is Anna Mavromatis, who hails from Greece but today lives in Houston. The trio of artists are part of the presentation called "A Shared Conversation: Art & Language."

The exhibition focuses on the intersection of language and art, as interpreted by each artist. It also includes artist books.

"All of these artists use books to some degree as a medium and inspiration," said Lori Thornton, marketing coordinator for The Grace.

Mavromatis's show is titled "Material Culture."

Before the other two artists come to Abilene, Ken Wilson will talk July 14 about his collection of photographic postcards. Those were popular beginning in 1903 but interest diminished for several reasons when World War I began.

These are different from the souvenir postcards many people have purchased through the years while on vacation or other trips to send home or to keep as souvenirs.

Next up, on July 21, is Simeen Farhat. From Pakistan, her show is titled "Scripted." Her work is three-dimensional. She now lives in Fort Worth-Dallas area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YFZLc_0gWjST8T00

The lecture series concludes Aug. 18 with Cara Barer and "Obsolescence." Her work originally is three-dimensional but is presented as photographs. She focuses on the future of books.

"This will be a little bit of a surprise," Thornton said of the artists seeing their specific exhibit for the first time.  None were here to assist with their installation.

All exhibitor lectures begin at 5 p.m. with a preview of the art, followed by the artist talk at 7. The artist may choose to speak in her gallery area or in a more traditional seated environment.

Like a best-selling author reading his or her own book, a gallery talk gives the audience insight into the art - explaining the processes of an idea becoming a finished product.

"That's one of the purposes to having them here to speak to the public, for people to get to understand why they love a piece and hear the story behind it really helps you have a better appreciation for it," Thornton said.

And, of course, to get out of the heat .

All about Anna

Mavromatis has a background in fashion, Thornton said. Several of her works are dresses made from coffee filters, thus delicate.

The medium harkens to her years growing up, when the adults would talk while drinking coffee.

"She likes to incorporate her background in textiles and print-making into her sculptures," Thornton said. Some print-making is done on fabric.

Other pieces are paper, manipulated to create shapes.

"She uses different kinds of mediums," Thornton said.

One work, titled "Leo," resembles a lion. Another, "Vortex," is a spiral that brings the viewer to the center of the piece.

The artist is "very, very thoughtful and focused on personal memories," she said. Particularly her upbringing in Greece.

Perhaps the centerpiece is a 6-foot square resembling a quilt, called "Hidden Figures." It has 576 squares, some closed and some open to reveal a woman who made an impact as an activist, artist, author or scientist.

In a book, she has compiled short bios of each woman. These are important women of the world, some likely connected to Greece, but most are American.

"She has lived here for a long time," Thornton said. Mavromatis today lives in Houston.

The "windows" are cut pages from old dictionaries. Mavromatis uses pages from books in her pieces, sometimes cutting up a book to make her sculpture.

"She likes to create pieces that get people thinking about individual stories," Thornton said. "She has a lot of different inspirations, and on Thursday I'm sure she'll talk about that. She likes to play around with the medium."

Barer of interesting views

Barer uses discarded books, a way to ponder the future of this medium of communication.

"Are we going away from paper?" Thornton asked on behalf of the artist. "Are books even something that we will value?"

While books normally are flat, containing similarly sized pages, Barer transforms those pages into unique shapes.

"She'll dye them, she'll sculpture them, she'll glue them. She does all kinds of different things," Thornton said. "Here is a different use for them."

The finished product is a photograph.

"As far as we know, she doesn't even keep the sculptures," Thornton said. "This is what she wants to do with it."

Said Barer in her artist statement, "Books, physical objects and repositories of information are being displaced by zeros and ones in a digital universe with no physicality."

Greg Jaklewicz is editor of the Abilene Reporter-News and general columnist. If you appreciate locally driven news, you can support local journalists with a digital subscription to ReporterNews.com .

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Grace series of gallery talks one way to beat the afternoon heat in Abilene

Comments / 0

Related
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

3 Texas Drive-In Movie Theaters Among The Best In America

There may not be as many drive-in theaters as there used to be, but they're still as enjoyable as ever. Cheapism compiled a list of the best drive-in movie theaters in America. The website states, "In good times and bad, they provide an inimitable viewing experience, and their prices are often a bargain compared with indoor counterparts. We researched online reviews and compared rankings to find some favorites nationwide that are always a cheap way to enjoy a movie or two ... or three."
TEXAS STATE
Lone Star 1280

Read All About It: 5 Times That Abilene Made National News

Let's face it, for good, bad, or otherwise, Abilene doesn't seem to make it into the national news that often. But, when it does, it's usually for something big. Can you remember the last time you saw Abilene on the national news? What was it about? Scroll on and uncover 5 times the Key City made national news.
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Long time Abilene doctor turns 92, celebrates by taking final flight

ABILENE, Texas — Community involvement is a practice that most people enjoy adding to their routine, but for Dr. Jack Ramsey, a certified flight instructor and specialist in radiation oncology, it is simply a way of life. Dr. Ramsey is certified in diagnostic radiology, nuclear medicine and radiation oncology,...
ABILENE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Art, TX
Abilene, TX
Entertainment
City
Abilene, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
BigCountryHomepage

Firefighter burned during explosion in Blackwell

BLACKWELL, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Blackwell volunteer firefighter was burned when a pipe exploded during a fire Wednesday. The Blackwell Volunteer Fire Department did confirm Fire Fighter Skipper sustained burns to his face, neck, and arm during the explosion, which involved a gas line at a fire at Oak Creek Ranch. Pictures of Firefighter Skipper […]
BLACKWELL, TX
BigCountryHomepage

GALLERY: Aftermath of 2-alarm fire in north Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Not much is left standing after a two-alarm fire destroyed a north Abilene building early Wednesday morning. The fire began around 4:15 a.m. in a building on the 1000 block of North Mockingbird Lane, and by the time emergency crews arrived, the building was fully engulfed and a second alarm was […]
ABILENE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Art Museum#Public Art#Local Life#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#Talk Info#Ac#The Grace Museum
BigCountryHomepage

Crumbl sets opening date for Abilene location

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Crumbl cookies has set an opening date for their new location in Abilene. The cookie store, located at 3560 S Clack Street, will be officially open for business Friday, July 8 from 8:00 a.m. to midnight. This location, which is near Petco and Panera Bread in the Shops at Abilene, will […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

‘I’m a blessed man’: Abilene building owner mulls over moving forward after devastating fire

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An early morning structure fire left the new owner of a building, along with his business-owning neighbors, counting their blessings. The fire broke out just before 5:00 Wednesday morning in the 1100 block of Mockingbird Lane, severely damaging a commercial building. Even though it was an older building, this building was […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Operation: Blue Jeans, how to get involved & give

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Christian Service Center of Abilene began its “Operation: Blue Jeans” drive Tuesday, providing new clothing and shoes for kids going back to school this Fall. Running through early September, the Christian Service Center is buying and providing new back-to-school clothing and new shoes for children registered in Abilene schools. Executive […]
ABILENE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Country
Greece
BigCountryHomepage

‘Stop dumping. . .on local jurisdictions’: Neither Taylor, Jones counties want responsibility for Texas State Veterans Cemetery

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The State of Texas is trying to get Jones or Taylor County to take over responsibilities for Abilene’s veterans cemetery, but so far, neither county wants the deal. Texas State Veterans General Land Office Representative Dr. John Kelly approached Taylor County commissioners Tuesday morning, proposing the county take on responsibilities […]
TAYLOR COUNTY, TX
ktxs.com

Little boy, aged nine, dies following crash in Nolan County

NOLAN COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash that claimed the life of a child late Monday night in Nolan County. According to a press release, Ceasar J. Rendon, 36, of Roscoe, was traveling North on FM 608 in a 2007 Cadillac Escalade. A Roddy M. Alexander, 42, of Roscoe was driving a 2018 Ford Pickup with passenger Bonnie L. Jay, 36, of Roscoe traveling south on FM 608.
NOLAN COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

NEW DETAILS: Sparkling Fallen Fire burns in Tye

TYE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – The Sparkling Fallen Fire rekindled in Tye overnight Monday into Tuesday, and is threatening nearby structures with possible evacuations underway. KTAB/KRBC was able to confirm that fire and volunteer fire departments from Tye, Merkel and View are on scene fighting the rekindle. Aircrafts were also seen dropping fire retardant on the […]
TYE, TX
The Abilene Reporter-News

The Abilene Reporter-News

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
88K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business and opinion for Abilene, the Big Country region and Midwest Texas. Brought to you by Abilene Reporter-News.

 http://reporternews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy